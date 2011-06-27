  1. Home
2000 Jaguar XK-Series Review

Pros & Cons

  • Attractive shape, powerful V8 engine, new navigation system.
  • No side airbags, limited interior space, not really a sports car.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Smooth, sleek and sexy, the XK is more of a gran turismo than a true sports car.

Vehicle overview

This year, fans of Jaguar's XK-Series have two models to choose from: the XK8 and the newly added XKR.

Now in its fourth year, the XK8 comes in two styles: the curvaceous coupe or the sleek convertible. The convertible features a power-operated top that lowers, raises and locks into place with the push of a button. Both cars come with a 4.0-liter V8 engine that produces 290 horsepower and 290 pound-feet of torque. A smooth-shifting and intuitive five-speed automatic is the only transmission available. Acceleration from zero to 60 takes about 6.5 seconds.

Stylistically, the XK8 is one of the best-looking luxury coupes available. Headlights slope off with a feline's squint and lead to lines that hark back to earlier Jaguars.

Wood and Connolly leather -- standard equipment on all Jags -- give the cabin a warm feel. Like most coupes, legroom for the front passengers is excellent, but rear-passenger accommodations are minimal. The main options for 2000 are a new 320-watt Alpine sound system and a new navigation system.

Braking ability is enhanced in 2000 with larger front brake rotors and a new ABS system. Additional safety improvements for 2000 come in the form of electronic seatbelt pre-tensioners. It should be noted that the XK8 is the only car in Jaguar's lineup without side airbags, however.

The XK8 is a fine car in either coupe or convertible form. Its closest competitors are the Lexus SC 400 and the Mercedes-Benz SL500. In price, the Jaguar is more expensive than the Lexus and cheaper than the Mercedes. Ford has done much to improve the reliability of Jaguar the last few years, but the XK8 still won't match the Lexus in terms of things not breaking. However, we still feel the XK8 -- with its combination of luxury, power and style -- is a car that buyers should seriously consider.

Attractive and powerful, the XKR is the performance version of the XK8, much like the XJR is the performance version of the XJ8. And like the XJR, the XKR's calling card is its engine. Supercharged with twin intercoolers, the 4.0-liter V8 develops 370 horsepower and 387 pound-feet of torque; it's mated to a four-speed automatic transmission. The XKR leaps from zero to 60 in approximately 5.4 seconds, and is quicker than just about any other car on the road.

Visually, special trim and 18-inch wheels differentiate the XKR from the XK8. The car's lines flow smoothly to give it an aggressive, yet classic feel. With the XKR Convertible, drivers will be able to lower the top to get the feel of wind in the hair.

The closest competition to the XKR is the Porsche 911. The 911 is certainly the more sporting of the two, and it can also be ordered with a manual transmission. However, the Jaguar does have that extra English flair. For high-speed cruising with class, check out the new XKR.

2000 Highlights

No major changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Jaguar XK-Series.

5(60%)
4(30%)
3(10%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
10 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 Years Old and Still Purrs Like a Kitten
jagboi,02/03/2005
All you can say is the design is now 8 years old, and it's still one of the best looking cars on the road today. I've only had the car for a year and a half, but have been very pleased with it. The performance, handling, build quality, and reliability are all exceptional. I don't typically keep cars for more than a year, but I'm making an exception with this one. Just can't seem to find another one that I think has better styling.
Gorgeous, true head-turner!
Evan W.,06/21/2009
I've owned 4 cars (3 Jaguars) and this XK8 has been my best one so far. It has 70k miles currently and runs very smoothly. The driving dynamics are very luxurious and the exterior and interior are nothing short of beautiful; the coupe gets a lot of looks and head-turns. The power is ample and the torque is nice and low RPM. The real power comes in once you're at about 40mph and slam on the gas, all the while it feels smooth, linear, and effortless. Had one problem with the cooling system (was a common problem) and cost me $500; I have had no problems since then aside from a malfunctioning CD changer. Beautiful car that, if well maintained, is absolutely timeless!
The Diamond in the Dirt
Smith,02/13/2016
XK8 2dr Coupe
Gotta love a "Sports car" with rear seats. I own a 2000 XK8 and let me just say, these cars are even more stunning in person and the coupes are in a league of their own look-wise, even by today standards. As long as you work out the few little problems the earlier models 97-00 had before they go wrong, in specific, having the cam tensioners upgraded to aluminum which shouldn't cost more than $1k installed or just buying a newer model 01-06, then these cars have have pretty decent reliability. At least more so than Jaguars reputation of the 80's would suggest, before Ford took over things in I want to say '89? Either way, if your reading this and end up getting one, just be prepared for all the compliments it's going to get. Also jokes aside, it's not technically a sports car because of the rear seats but if you have kids or people to haul, the rear seat really are next to usless.
Beautiful Car (But maintenance can be expensive)
Natty1,07/27/2016
XK8 2dr Coupe
I own a 2000 XK8 Coupe. Mint condition inside and out! Absolute head turner every where I go! Now a few things about this car that I have to share. XK8 rear view mirrors had a bad leaking issue(dimmer problems cause foggy appearance) And I really don't trust anyone in St. Louis to work on my XK8 but the dealer..And the Dealer isn't cheap. But overall its a sleek ride that very very smooth:-)
See all 10 reviews of the 2000 Jaguar XK-Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6100 rpm
See all Used 2000 Jaguar XK-Series features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 2000 Jaguar XK-Series

Used 2000 Jaguar XK-Series Overview

The Used 2000 Jaguar XK-Series is offered in the following submodels: XK-Series Coupe, XK-Series Convertible. Available styles include XK8 2dr Convertible, and XK8 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Jaguar XK-Series?

Price comparisons for Used 2000 Jaguar XK-Series trim styles:

  • The Used 2000 Jaguar XK-Series XK8 is priced between $7,500 and$7,500 with odometer readings between 145030 and145030 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Jaguar XK-Serieses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Jaguar XK-Series for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2000 XK-Serieses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,500 and mileage as low as 145030 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Jaguar XK-Series.

Can't find a used 2000 Jaguar XK-Seriess you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jaguar XK-Series for sale - 7 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $20,784.

Find a used Jaguar for sale - 5 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $15,922.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar XK-Series for sale - 6 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $13,751.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $24,179.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Jaguar XK-Series?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

