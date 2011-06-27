I've had a few sports cars, and bought a used XK8 with 55K miles just for fun weekend drives. This particular engine (4.2 L V-8 in the 2003 and later XK8s) has turned out to be a reliable and strong and if buying used, you get a lot of bang for the buck. Mine averages over 27 mpg on trips. Cruising at 70 feels like 50, and it's hard not to go faster. The aerodynamics allow a conversation in the cabin at freeway speeds. When the top is up, the inner liner keeps road noise down, and it feels like a coupe. The stereo even sounds great. I don't drive fast, so I can't really comment on handling. I've had quite a few different fun cars, but for the money this is the best driving experience and quality I've found, and I will probably keep this car around for a long time. This car's a real beauty! UPDATE: A friend of mine who owns a Fuel Distribution company suggested I try Premium-ethanol-free gas. The results were amazing. I drove to Seattle and Back (400 miles) MPG was 29.1. This is on a 300 horse V8 from 2006. Have driven this vehicle about 4,000 miles over the past year and it's great fun! Another Update: I still love this car. I let my 87 y/o dad drive it because the last Jaguar he drove was his 1953 XK120 (which he still has). He couldn't believe how well it handled. I'm considering getting a later model XK to add to the collection because I'm hooked on these things.

