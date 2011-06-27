  1. Home
2006 Jaguar XK-Series Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Divine exterior shape, smooth V8 engine, good balance between luxury and performance.
  • Some low-grade interior materials, cowl shake in the convertible, useless rear seats.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Smooth, sleek and sexy, the 2006 Jaguar XK-Series maintains considerable appeal despite its advanced age.

Vehicle overview

When Ford acquired struggling Jaguar in late 1989, no one could have predicted the modern-day reformation that is now upon us. Jaguar had been cranking out luxury cars along with the aged XJS for years under the management of British Leyland Motors, and more recently, as an independent company.

Under the guidance of the Blue Oval, the Jaguar XK-Series was unleashed upon the world and heralded a new era for the British brand. When Jaguar debuted its XK coupe for 1997, hearts quavered and salivary glands went into overdrive as we witnessed one of the most beautiful vehicles ever introduced. Replacing the 21-year-old XJS, the XK hearkened back to the sinuous lines of the spicy E-Type and XK120 (the former residing in the Museum of Modern Art as an example of the pinnacle of automotive design).

Also debuting was the impressive AJ-V8 engine, only the fourth all-new engine in Jaguar's history, which is the unit that powers the current XJ8 and S-Type 4.2. Like other Jaguar cars, the XK coupe and convertible offer a more luxurious driving experience than a sporting one. If you can envision yourself seated in the soft leather driver seat, surrounded by rich wood surfaces, while enjoying a smooth ride down a coastal highway and the purr of the V8, you won't be disappointed in the least by the 2006 Jaguar XK-Series. An XK Victory Edition package makes a limited-production run for 2006. The Victory Edition features upgraded leather appointments, special badging, elm wood veneer and a choice of four exclusive exterior colors.

2006 Jaguar XK-Series models

Available as a coupe or a convertible, the Jaguar XK-Series offers a lengthy list of standard equipment. Among the highlights are 18-inch wheels, leather upholstery, 12-way power/heated seats with memory for the driver, automatic climate control, reverse-parking sensors, one-touch power windows and a 320-watt Alpine stereo with a six-disc CD changer in the trunk. The convertible has a power-operated top. Options include xenon headlamps, adaptive cruise control and a DVD-based navigation system. A Victory Edition package offers unique trim and badging, along with a choice of four exclusive paint colors.

2006 Highlights

Minor interior and exterior refinements, as well as a new limited-production Victory Edition model, mark the changes for 2006.

Performance & mpg

All Jaguar XK models get a smooth 4.2-liter V8 engine rated for 294 horsepower and 303 pound-feet of torque. A standard six-speed automatic transmission routes power to the rear wheels. Fuel economy is good for a V8-powered car -- expect about 18 mpg in the city and up to 26 mpg on the highway.

Safety

Reining in the horses are four-wheel ventilated disc brakes at all four corners, supplemented by ABS and BrakeAssist. Stability and traction control are standard, as are seat-mounted side airbags for front occupants. Missing from the equipment list of this luxury car are side curtain airbags and a rollover protection system for the convertible. The Jaguar XK has not been crash tested.

Driving

The 4.2-liter V8 offers plenty of acceleration in just about any situation, and the six-speed automatic delivers smooth shifts without fail. The double-wishbone suspension provides a luxurious, well-controlled ride that is perfect for highway cruising. Want to take a quick drive up the coast or into the mountains with that special someone? We can think of few cars more romantic than a 2006 Jaguar XK-Series. At the same time, those who want a sporting driving experience should look elsewhere at cars like the Mercedes SL roadster, Cadillac XLR or even Jaguar's own performance-tuned XKR.

Interior

The XK's cockpit has an opulent ambience with supple leather used on the seats, center console, door panels and steering wheel. The leather is matched up with extensive inlays of wood, along with various plastic panels that seem more suited to a Ford than a Jaguar. Occupants will find plenty of room to stretch out in front, but the small rear seats are designed more for shopping bags than real people.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Jaguar XK-Series.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Sports Car I've Owned
Charles Roller,09/25/2005
This Jaguar Racing Green XKR is absolutely the finest and most enjoyable automobile I've ever owned. The exterior styling is gorgeous, the interior stately and rich, and the power truly breath-taking. I cannot imagine any impovement that makes sense for this vehicle. Even the achieved city gas mileage figure is 16.9 mpg - quite a happy surprise. I haven't taken the XKR on an extended highway trip yet, but fully expect to see 25+ mpg. Other than the high cost of entry, and reasonable but steep insurance premiums, this is an exceptional automobile that makes me smile every time I open the driver's door.
Best Used Luxury Convertible for the Money
Dale,03/05/2018
XK8 2dr Convertible (4.2L 8cyl 6A)
I've had a few sports cars, and bought a used XK8 with 55K miles just for fun weekend drives. This particular engine (4.2 L V-8 in the 2003 and later XK8s) has turned out to be a reliable and strong and if buying used, you get a lot of bang for the buck. Mine averages over 27 mpg on trips. Cruising at 70 feels like 50, and it's hard not to go faster. The aerodynamics allow a conversation in the cabin at freeway speeds. When the top is up, the inner liner keeps road noise down, and it feels like a coupe. The stereo even sounds great. I don't drive fast, so I can't really comment on handling. I've had quite a few different fun cars, but for the money this is the best driving experience and quality I've found, and I will probably keep this car around for a long time. This car's a real beauty! UPDATE: A friend of mine who owns a Fuel Distribution company suggested I try Premium-ethanol-free gas. The results were amazing. I drove to Seattle and Back (400 miles) MPG was 29.1. This is on a 300 horse V8 from 2006. Have driven this vehicle about 4,000 miles over the past year and it's great fun! Another Update: I still love this car. I let my 87 y/o dad drive it because the last Jaguar he drove was his 1953 XK120 (which he still has). He couldn't believe how well it handled. I'm considering getting a later model XK to add to the collection because I'm hooked on these things.
Superb Car
Fred,10/24/2007
Recently traded my XJR for an XKR. This car is so much superior and draws far more attention. The styling is timeless and the performance excellent for a touring car of this type. Not as much raw fun as my old TVR but still the best car I've ever owned.
So Far, So Great!
Robert Mattingly,02/14/2006
I purchased the XKR for three reasons: the engine, styling; and, because I think its a better looking car then the soon-to-be-introduced XK. Plus, the price is about as right as its going to get as dealers clear them out. The XKR is not really a "sports car" but rather a "sporty" car. It doesn't handle in the same league with my old Porsche 911 but it rides much better-perhaps the best riding car I've ever owned. I deleted the expensive 20 inch chrome plated wheel/tire combo, and replaced with the standard 18 inch tires and wheels,saved $5000 and got a better ride. The interior is beautiful if not particularly roomy. Overall, a great package of power, luxury and character.
See all 15 reviews of the 2006 Jaguar XK-Series
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
294 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
390 hp @ 6100 rpm
More about the 2006 Jaguar XK-Series

Used 2006 Jaguar XK-Series Overview

The Used 2006 Jaguar XK-Series is offered in the following submodels: XK-Series XKR, XK-Series Coupe, XK-Series Convertible. Available styles include XK8 2dr Convertible (4.2L 8cyl 6A), XKR 2dr Convertible (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A), XKR 2dr Coupe (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A), and XK8 2dr Coupe (4.2L 8cyl 6A).

