Consumer Rating
(19)
2010 Jaguar XK Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • The XKR's rip-roaring acceleration, pleasing balance of performance and comfort, luxurious cabin with high feature content, quick convertible top operation, less expensive than many peers.
  • Dinky backseat, frustrating touchscreen controls.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Jaguar XK boasts substantial performance capabilities that don't come at the cost of luxury or charm. Although it's certainly not perfect, Jag's much-improved XK deserves serious consideration.

Vehicle overview

Jaguar coupes have never been known for swift evolutionary changes. The XK8 was in production for 10 years, the XK-E made it to 13 and the XJS survived to the ripe old age of 21. In human years, that would be like living to see your 225th birthday. However, with the brand first on the brink of being flushed down the corporate drain and now under ambitious new Indian ownership, Jaguar can no longer afford to let its halo car rest on its laurels for years on end. That's why the 2010 Jaguar XK boasts major changes for both coupe and convertible versions.

One significant complaint we've had regarding the XK in the past couple of years has been the lackluster 300-horsepower output from the base V8. For 2010, the XK features an all-new 5.0-liter direct-injected V8. With 385 hp, it's putting out 15 more hp than the heavier BMW 650i and 3 more than the much heavier Mercedes SL550. The supercharged Jaguar XKR never drew any criticisms for its 410-hp V8, but we welcome with open arms this year's supercharged 5.0-liter mill with its upgrade to 510 horses. Given the fact that it has 10 more horses and 80 more pound-feet of torque than a BMW M6, the new XKR should be one wild kick in the teeth.

But there's more than just a power boost for 2010. Jaguar Drive Control, a new feature this year, offers the driver a choice of three different modes to alter the car's sporting responses via attributes such as throttle response, shift speed and suspension settings. The adjustable suspension with adaptive dampers is also new, and it's been designed to maximize ride comfort and handling prowess depending on driving conditions. An electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential is another new feature this year. Design-wise, there are slight adjustments to the exterior to bring a more aggressive and coherent look to the Jag's fascias, while the interior features a welcome supply of improved materials. Finally, the 2010 XK receives the XF sedan's trick rotary gear selection knob, which elegantly rises out of the center console upon ignition.

Overall, Jaguar has really upped its game with the 2010 XK coupe and convertible. The power boost, additional standard equipment and more elegant-looking interior have made the XK fully competitive against already impressive players like the BMW 650i and M6, Mercedes-Benz SL550 and SL63 AMG, and Porsche's 911. It's also worth noting that the XK is less expensive than its principal competitors. The 2010 Jaguar XK has already evolved far beyond its original iteration -- let's hope Jag doesn't let it rest on its laurels for the next 17 years.

2010 Jaguar XK models

The 2010 Jaguar XK is available in coupe and convertible body styles, with each offered in XK and XKR trim levels. Standard equipment on the base car includes 19-inch alloy wheels, bi-xenon headlights, front and rear parking sensors, keyless ignition/entry, leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, a heated power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, heated and cooled front seats and automatic dual-zone climate control. Also standard are a touchscreen control interface, Bluetooth, a navigation system and a Bowers & Wilkins premium surround-sound system with in-dash six-CD changer, satellite radio and USB audio interface. The convertible features a power-retractable soft top and power rear windows.

Options include adaptive headlights, adaptive cruise control and HD radio. These items are standard on the XKR, as are a supercharged engine, different 19-inch wheels, bigger brakes, and unique interior and exterior trim. Optional on both the XK and XKR are 20-inch wheels and different interior veneers.

2010 Highlights

There are significant changes for the 2010 Jaguar XK coupe and convertible. Both previously available engines have been replaced by naturally aspirated and supercharged versions of a new direct-injected 5.0-liter V8. The unique rotary-style gear selector first introduced in the XF has been added to the XK. The exterior has been given more aggressive styling details, while material improvements to the interior create an even more luxurious cabin. Finally, some formerly optional equipment is now standard.

Performance & mpg

The regular XK is powered by a new 5.0-liter V8 that produces 385 hp and 380 lb-ft of torque. The 2010 Jaguar XKR features a supercharged version of the same engine that pumps out 510 hp and 461 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift control. EPA estimates for the base coupe are 16 mpg city and 24 mpg highway and 16/22 for the base convertible. Both XKR body styles are just slightly less at 15/22 mpg.

Safety

Standard safety equipment includes antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability and traction control, and front-seat side airbags. The convertible has pop-up rollover hoops.

Driving

Sent through corners, both the standard 2010 Jaguar XK and the XKR display the advantages of aluminum construction, as both versions of the car feel more agile than their predecessors. The new automatically adjustable suspension constantly maximizes ride comfort or handling, depending on the situation. Still, with its suspension biased toward a plush ride, the XK isn't as responsive on a twisty road as a Porsche 911. If you want something that will comfortably eat up hundreds of highway miles while occasionally venturing onto a scenic back road, though, the XK is ideal.

We haven't had a chance to drive an XK with its new engines, but since one of our former beefs with the XK involved its lackluster base power plant, this year's infusion of 85 hp should be a fruitful addition. There were no such objections to last year's 420-hp XKR, so the new 510-hp V8 should further the R's appeal.

Interior

The 2010 XK's interior is a pretty dramatic departure from the traditional Jaguar look, with a modern dashboard design and the availability of aluminum trim in place of wood. This serves to bring Jaguar into the 21st century, though some might argue that a Jag without wood is like Tom Selleck without the mustache.

For 2010, Jaguar has upgraded the cabin with higher-quality materials, specifically more surfaces covered in contrast-stitched leather. Also new is Jaguar's unique rotary shifter and "Handshake" start-up: The console-mounted start/stop button pulses red when the car is unlocked and, once pressed, fires the engine to life and raises the round shifter into the driver's hand. Some may find it gimmicky, but others will think it's incredibly cool. The multipurpose touchscreen that controls audio, climate, navigation and phone systems is also pretty cool and simple in concept, but we've found it frustrating in practice, with slow processing times and a non-sensitive screen. The abundance of standard features it operates, however, is certainly welcome.

As in any Jaguar, comfort is a priority. The front seats adjust in too many ways to list and feature heating and cooling. The power tilt--and-telescoping wheel is also heated, which is especially handy in the convertible for those cool autumn drives after you lower the power soft top (which takes a scant 18 seconds). The backseat, however, is suitable only for small children or emergency use, and even then, it had better be a major catastrophe. It's better than the 911's backseat, but that's pretty faint praise. The XK coupe's trunk can hold about 11 cubic feet of cargo. With the top down, the XK convertible can still hold a respectable 8 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Jaguar XK.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

What a growling Cat!!
david_in_texas,05/09/2013
2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
I bought a 3 year old 2010 XK Convertible in Indigo with the Cashmere interior. It had 25,000+ miles but looked and drove like brand new. I had a 2 day trip from Detroit, where I bought the car, back to DFW, Texas. The responsiveness of the throttle is simply amazing...even with "only" 385hp.. LOL. The fit and finish are outstanding. The suspension is a bit firm, but I guess that's the price you have to pay for such performance and handling. I generally get 18mpg on my commute to work and got 22+mpg on the road trip in from Michigan. The sat radio does seem to drop out quicker than my Lexus, but the audio response of the Bowers and Wilkins system is amazing. Truly a great car.
Amazing XK
richnota,08/24/2010
Drove 300 mile round trip to country every weekend as well as a daily city commute. The XK never needed anything except a new wiper blade. Biggest problem was keeping it under speed limit. The car is most happy cruising at 80-90 mph. Direction headlights are perfect for country roads.
Sexy look and Sport
bruno,04/11/2010
I finally purchased a 2010 XKR Coupe, after testing Mercedes E63 AMG, BMW Ms, Audi S5/6.. My wife immediately felt in love when she saw it "It's like an Ashton Martin !" she told me, yep we know why, same designer. That was a good start! But not enough for me. On paper the specifications are already very impressive, but it's really when you start to drive it that you realize what it really means. This car has it all ! It can be very soft and you can feel like in a lounge, but in a minute later, you switch on the "S" mode, press the accelerator, and you truly have a race car, and you can't believe you are already over speed limit (noises very well filtered). An eye catcher for sure!
Great Car
Ron Martin,02/11/2016
2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
Fast as hell. Comfortable ride. Nothing wrong with the car.
See all 19 reviews of the 2010 Jaguar XK
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
385 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
510 hp @ 6000 rpm
More about the 2010 Jaguar XK
More About This Model

Should you find yourself behind the wheel of the 2010 Jaguar XKR Convertible, we almost wouldn't blame you for adopting a little automotive snobbery. It's not that we condone that sort of thing; it's just that this desirable drop top is so much better than nearly everything it shares the road with. And if there's a car whose name better suits its personality, we're not aware of it -- with more than 500 horsepower and silken, effortless movement, the XKR is most deserving of its "Jaguar" moniker.

Though it looks pretty much the same as last year's model, the newest top cat is even quicker and more luxurious. The heart of the beast is a larger (5.0-liter versus 4.2-liter) supercharged V8 that smoothly spins out nearly 100 hp more than before. A slight styling refresh for this year fluffs up the Jag's fur via new front air intakes and LED taillights, while the cockpit adopts the trick rotary gear selector first seen in the XF.

Given its slinky styling and opulent cabin, one may consider the XKR to be a boulevard cruiser, albeit a rapid one. But as we discovered, they'd be mistaken. The XKR can easily play the role of a responsive sports car or relaxed grand tourer (a car that rapidly covers ground while pampering its occupants). It just depends on the driver's mood. Whether it's slicing through a curvy canyon road or loafing along at speed on the interstate, the XKR is comfortable -- literally and figuratively -- in either setting.

And considering its incredible performance, elegant styling and sumptuous interior, the 2010 Jaguar XKR just may be a genuine value. Yes, we're talking about a car with a $102,000 sticker. But at that price, nothing -- except perhaps the BMW M6 convertible -- can touch it for sheer performance, luxury and presence. One may also consider the Mercedes-Benz SL63, Maserati GranTurismo convertible and Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster, but those cars all cost in the neighborhood of $140,000. Whether you base your vehicle purchase decisions on a number-crunching spreadsheet or purely on emotion, the 2010 Jaguar XKR will be mighty tempting.

