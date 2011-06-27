Vehicle overview

Jaguar coupes have never been known for swift evolutionary changes. The XK8 was in production for 10 years, the XK-E made it to 13 and the XJS survived to the ripe old age of 21. In human years, that would be like living to see your 225th birthday. However, with the brand first on the brink of being flushed down the corporate drain and now under ambitious new Indian ownership, Jaguar can no longer afford to let its halo car rest on its laurels for years on end. That's why the 2010 Jaguar XK boasts major changes for both coupe and convertible versions.

One significant complaint we've had regarding the XK in the past couple of years has been the lackluster 300-horsepower output from the base V8. For 2010, the XK features an all-new 5.0-liter direct-injected V8. With 385 hp, it's putting out 15 more hp than the heavier BMW 650i and 3 more than the much heavier Mercedes SL550. The supercharged Jaguar XKR never drew any criticisms for its 410-hp V8, but we welcome with open arms this year's supercharged 5.0-liter mill with its upgrade to 510 horses. Given the fact that it has 10 more horses and 80 more pound-feet of torque than a BMW M6, the new XKR should be one wild kick in the teeth.

But there's more than just a power boost for 2010. Jaguar Drive Control, a new feature this year, offers the driver a choice of three different modes to alter the car's sporting responses via attributes such as throttle response, shift speed and suspension settings. The adjustable suspension with adaptive dampers is also new, and it's been designed to maximize ride comfort and handling prowess depending on driving conditions. An electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential is another new feature this year. Design-wise, there are slight adjustments to the exterior to bring a more aggressive and coherent look to the Jag's fascias, while the interior features a welcome supply of improved materials. Finally, the 2010 XK receives the XF sedan's trick rotary gear selection knob, which elegantly rises out of the center console upon ignition.

Overall, Jaguar has really upped its game with the 2010 XK coupe and convertible. The power boost, additional standard equipment and more elegant-looking interior have made the XK fully competitive against already impressive players like the BMW 650i and M6, Mercedes-Benz SL550 and SL63 AMG, and Porsche's 911. It's also worth noting that the XK is less expensive than its principal competitors. The 2010 Jaguar XK has already evolved far beyond its original iteration -- let's hope Jag doesn't let it rest on its laurels for the next 17 years.