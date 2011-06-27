Vehicle overview

Odds are if you're shopping for a luxury sport coupe or convertible you're looking for more than just mere transportation. You desire a car that's sumptuously equipped, capable of tire-spinning performance and beautifully styled. The 2015 Jaguar XK fully embraces these ideals.

The XK's appeal starts with what's under the hood. Jaguar only puts 5.0-liter V8 engines in the XK, and the outputs range from a stout 385 horsepower all the way up to a ludicrous 550 hp. Stomp on the gas pedal and the XK launches with straight-line speed that is simply thrilling. Handling is impressively sharp as well (especially on the range-topping XKR-S), but every XK is ultimately a grand touring car, or GT. That means it's suited for long drives along the coast or through the country thanks to a surprisingly comfortable ride and a luxuriously trimmed cabin.

There is no question that the Jaguar XK is a joy to drive, but it does have a few drawbacks. The cabin can feel a bit confining, especially in the convertible, and while it technically has four seats, the rear ones are essentially glorified luggage racks. In-car technology isn't as advanced or easy to use as what you'll find in some competitors, and shoppers in the snowbelt will be disappointed by the fact that Jag doesn't offer all-wheel drive.

As for those competitors, first on the list is the Porsche 911, which is highly customizable, thrilling around corners and uncommonly comfortable for a sports car. The BMW 6 Series and Mercedes-Benz SL-Class are worth a look as they both offer strong engines and have luxurious interiors on par with the XK, with more sophisticated, cutting-edge technology to boot. The 2015 Jaguar F-Type is a worthy option, too. It provides some serious in-house competition thanks to exhilarating performance, boat loads of character and a lower starting price.

It's possible that the showroom was getting a little crowded, though, as Jaguar has announced that 2015 will be the last year of XK production. Even in its swan song year, though, we think the 2015 Jaguar XK deserves your consideration.