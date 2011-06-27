  1. Home
2002 Jaguar XK-Series Review

Pros & Cons

  • Divine exterior shape, supercharged V8 engine, good balance between luxury and performance.
  • Cramped interior space, cheap-o plastics, fussy GPS system.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Smooth, sleek and sexy, the XK is more of a gran turismo than a true sports car.

Vehicle overview

The XK8 comes in four distinctive styles: the curvaceous XK8 Coupe and Convertible and the high-performance XKR Coupe and Convertible. Our favorite is the XKR, for obvious reasons.

New for 2002; the limited edition XKR 100 replaces the Silverstone models of 2001, and offers a host of super-luxury features (including seats covered in Connolly Autolux leather, the finest grade of hide offered by the manufacturer) and special aluminum trim. Only 300 of these cars will be imported to North America, of a total of 500 produced worldwide.

Stylistically, the XKR is one of the best-looking luxury coupes (or convertibles) available. Headlights slope off with a feline's squint and lead to lines that hark back to earlier Jaguars. The hood's subtle contours form two long, graceful indentations that, from inside, conform nicely to the driver and passenger positions. Convertibles feature a power-operated top that lowers, raises and locks into place with the push of a button, as long as the car is moving at speeds under 10 miles per hour.

Like most sporting Gran Turismos, legroom for the front passengers is excellent, but rear-passenger accommodations are quite minimal. The XKR's luxury materials are impressive, with Connolly leather used on the seats, center console, door panels and steering wheel. The leather is matched up with extensive use of burl walnut wood. Another nice touch is the chrome interior door handles that feature integrated power door locks. Much of the plastic is disappointing, however. It reeks of Ford's influence, and often looks like it was lifted from a Crown Victoria.

Standard on the XKR is a GPS navigation system. The navigation system is fussy to operate, but it is DVD-based, which means it can store considerably more point-of-interest information than a CD ROM-based system.

The XKR's calling card is its DOHC, 32-valve 4.0-liter V8 engine. With a huge Eaton M112 supercharger, twin air-to-liquid intercoolers, and minor structural changes, the XKR's engine cranks out 370 horsepower at 6,150 rpm and 387 foot-pounds of torque at 3,600 rpm. Acceleration is impressive, with the XKR reaching 60 mph from rest in just 5.2 seconds. To handle this extra power, Jaguar gives the XKR an upgraded suspension and 18-inch wheels. A smooth-shifting and intuitive five-speed automatic is the only transmission available.

On the road, XKRs provide impressive grip during hard cornering. This does not come at the expense of ride quality, as the Jag is comfortable and quiet on high-speed cruises. The speed-sensitive steering is slightly overboosted, but it will nevertheless guide you through turns with precision. Automatic Stability Control (ASC) is standard.

XKRs are fine cars in either coupe or convertible form. This is about as close to a classic GT car as you can get. Jaguar's closest competition at this level comes from Mercedes with its CLK430, CLK55 and SL500. The German cars are likely to be better values, but they can't match the Jaguar's level of class and grace.

2002 Highlights

No major changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Jaguar XK-Series.

5(83%)
4(13%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
23 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Finally Found The Perfect Car (for me anyway...)
mplstim,01/13/2012
I bought my 2002 XK8 in December 2011 with just 47,000 miles on it. I've never owned a Jaguar but after an exhaustive search for a luxurious coupe and being open to just about anything, I could not find anything out there in a reasonable price range until I started researching the 1997-2006 Jaguar XK series. It took a while to find the right one, but I finally found a black on black coupe for sale in Philadelphia. I drove it 1500 miles over a weekend back to Minnesota and absolutely love everything about it. Power, handling, comfort, luxury and the most unique and beautiful styling I've ever seen. Get one!! You won't be disappointed
A terrific vehicle
peregryne,03/12/2007
This car is a blast to drive, it handles really well, and has good acceleration. Unfortunately I haven't been able to verify the top speed :), but at high speeds it's still very smooth and quiet. The convertible top produces little noise, and looks great from inside. Jaguar reliability is much better than it used to be, and the AJ-V8 engine and ZF tranny are a very solid combination. Research the timing chain tensioners however, esp. on pre-2000 models. Oil changes are very easy thanks to intelligently-situated filter and drain. Good amount of trunk space, but the back seat is all but useless for moving people.
2002 Jaguar XKR
Les,04/16/2007
After 30 years of driving, this is by far the best driving car I have owned. Recent 3500 mile trip was a smooth satisfying experience (as opposed to other sports cars where I needed to rest kidney bruises). Bought it Select Edition pre-owned. Very satisfied with reliability and efficient warranty repair and maintenance program.
SEXY BEAST
Jungle Jim,01/06/2003
Beautiful, powerful auto. Turns heads everywhere. Great leather & walnut inside, but cheap plastic controls just below that gorgeous wood. Sound system should be better. Rocket-like acceleration. Superb handling. 20 mpg on highway.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
370 hp @ 6150 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
370 hp @ 6150 rpm
