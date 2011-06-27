Used 2005 Jaguar XK-Series for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Type
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- Price Drop$13,600
2005 Jaguar XK-Series XK8103,748 milesDelivery available*
Luxury Imports Auto Sales - Florence / Kentucky
Excellent condition 2005 Jaguar XK8 Convertible.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Jaguar XK-Series XK8 with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJDA42CX52A43743
Stock: 2A43743
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,995
2005 Jaguar XK-Series XKR105,090 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Houston Auto Credit - Houston / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Jaguar XK-Series XKR with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJDA42B253A42460
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,888
2005 Jaguar XK-Series XK890,098 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Junction Benz and Beemers - Tempe / Arizona
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Jaguar XK-Series XK8 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJDA41C052A39203
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,950
2006 Jaguar XK-Series XK889,978 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Texans Auto Group - Spring / Texas
***2006 JAGUAR XK8 ROADSTAR CONVERTIBLE 90K MILES CLEAN TITLE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS DOORS MIRRORS POWER TELESCOPING STEERING WHEELS FRONT SIDE IMPACT CURTIAN SEAT AND PASSENGER AIRBAGS ICE COLD A.C CD PLAYER ABS BRAKES LEATHER POWER SEATS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Jaguar XK-Series XK8 with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJDA42C062A45809
Stock: A45809A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,998
2006 Jaguar XK-Series XK8108,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Choice Auto N' Truck - Sacramento / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Jaguar XK-Series XK8 with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJDA42C162A48508
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,999
2004 Jaguar XK-Series XK8136,974 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Express - Orlando / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Jaguar XK-Series XK8 with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJDA42C442A39895
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,995Great Deal | $1,937 below market
2007 Jaguar XK-Series XK111,281 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
SoCal Auto Group - Reseda / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Jaguar XK-Series XK with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJDA44BX75B06488
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$13,999Great Deal
2007 Jaguar XK-Series XK55,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
North Texas Auto Sales - Dallas / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Jaguar XK-Series XK with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJDA44B075B06127
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,900Good Deal | $1,597 below market
2007 Jaguar XK-Series XK80,254 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, MP3, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Front Heated Seats. This Jaguar XK also includes Power Driver's Seat, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Wood Trim, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Touch Screen, Rear Spoiler, Xenon, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Parking Sensors, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Carpeted Floor Mats, HID Headlamps, Voice Control. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Jaguar XK-Series XK with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJDA44B775B04388
Stock: 122516
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $12,999Fair Deal | $846 below market
2007 Jaguar XK-Series XK88,143 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Siry Auto Group - San Diego / California
SIRY AUTO GROUP Is Offering A ~ 2007 JAGUAR XK ~ Siry Auto Group Has Been Synonymous For Our Huge Selection Of Vehicles Within All Classes & Categories, Both Domestic & Foreign!! Siry Auto Group Is A respected & Trusted Family Owned Car Dealer & Proudly Serving The San Diego Market Since 1999 ~ This Is A Fantastic Deal & A Must See! Don't Wait ...Come In Today & Check It Out. Also Get EASY FINANCING While You Are Here. We Also Have Special 1st Time Buyer Programs, Even Bankruptcies Are Okay Here! If You Are Searching For The Right Vehicle At The Right Price, We Will Be Your First & Last Stop! With Four Easy To Get To Locations We're Able To Provide Our Clients With An Incomparable Customer Service & Convenience Of Easy Auto Sales & Financing. Please Call Today Kearny Mesa - 858.277.9077 or South Bay -619.422.4224 *** We Are Open Seven Days A Week. SE HABLA ESPANOL!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Jaguar XK-Series XK with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA44B675B08103
Stock: SA1165
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-10-2019
- $12,997Good Deal | $996 below market
2007 Jaguar XK-Series XK86,357 milesDelivery available*
Quality Value Auto Sales - Broken Arrow / Oklahoma
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Jaguar XK-Series XK with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA44B375B10505
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $22,900
2007 Jaguar XK-Series XK18,658 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lux Motors - Evansville / Indiana
2007 Jaguar XK Luxury! Clean CarFax! Equipped with a 4.2L V8 engine, 6-speed automatic transmission, 300hp, 20-inch Senta 10-spoke aluminum wheels, power convertible top, Luxury Pkg which consists of front heated leather power bucket seats w/memory, leather steering wheel and woodgrain interior trim; Advanced Technology Pkg which consists of adaptive cruise control and adaptive headlights; navigation, Alpine premium sound, rear parking sensors, keyless entry/start, heated rear window, universal garage door opener, dual-zone climate control, power heated mirrors and more! ONLY 18,658 miles! Ask about our nationwide extended service contracts available for that extra peace of mind! Referral Program - $200 for EVERY person you send our way that makes a purchase! Financing available! Trades welcomed! FREE NATIONWIDE DELIVERY! Are YOU ready to Live the Lux Life?! Call 812-401-1080 and set up your VIP Appointment! Experience the Red Carpet Treatment www.luxmotors.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Jaguar XK-Series XK with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA44BX75B08699
Stock: B08699
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2020
- $22,995
2007 Jaguar XK-Series XK32,011 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this very nice 2007 Jaguar XK Coupe! This car looks and drives excellent! It's loaded with options including a 4.2L V8 Engine, Automatic Transmission, Paddle Shifters, Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, 20in Chrome Wheels, Bluetooth, Dual Power Seats, Memory Seat, Alpine Premium Audio, Push Button Start, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Tilt, Cruise, Steering Wheel Controls, and much more! Overall this car is in excellent shape inside and out! It's priced to sell ASAP so call 402.991.1112 now! We are helping a private party sell this vehicle on consignment and do not store the vehicle at our location. If you would like to see the vehicle in person, please contact us at 402.991.1112. Get Pre-Approved now on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or call us at 402.991.1112! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Jaguar XK-Series XK with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA43B775B07303
Stock: B07303
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-08-2017
- $16,995
2007 Jaguar XK-Series XK60,135 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Queensbury Auto Mall - Queensbury / New York
***ONLY 60K MILES GORGEOUS JAGUAR CONVERTIBLE MINT CONVERTIBLE FOR THE RIGHT PRICE ONLY AT QUEENSBURY AUTO MALL - COME OVER TO 635 UPPER GLEN STREET IN QUEENSBURY NY 12804 FOR A LIGHT GREEN JAGUAR XK 2DR CONVERTIBLE COUPLED WITH A BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR - GET THE PRICE YOU WANT TO PAY WITH THE FAMILY THAT GIVES YOU THE BEST QUALITY PRE-OWNED SELECTION IN THE NORTH COUNTRY - WE DO TAKE TRADE INS! BRING YOUR OLD RIDE WITH YOU TO QUEENSBURY AUTO MALL AND LET THE AUTO MALL FAMILY UPGRADE YOU TODAY*** 4.2L V8 MOTOR!! CONVERTIBLE TOP! TOUCH LED HOME SCREEN WITH REAR VISION BACKUP CAMERA GPS NAVIGATION SYSTEM AND MULTI APPLICATION MENU! BLUETOOTH PHONE CONNECTION WITH HANDS FREE CALLING SYSTEM! PREMIUM ALPINE AUDIO SYSTEM WITH AM/FM/CD PLAYER WITH AUXILIARY INPUT JACK BLUETOOTH AUDIO STREAMING SATELLITE RADIO AND USB IPHONE INTEGRATION! KEYLESS REMOTE ENTRY SYSTEM AND KEYLESS TOUCH SENSOR START! DUAL CABIN CLIMATE CONTROL ZONES WITH HEATING AND AIR CONDITIONING! REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER! ELECTRONIC TRACTION CONTROL SYSTEM! TILT/TELESCOPE LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL WITH CRUISE CONTROLS AUDIO CONTROLS AND ONBOARD DIAGNOSTIC COMPUTER! FULL POWER EQUIPMENT WITH HEATED EXTERNAL MIRRORS! FULL CABIN SAFETY AIRBAG CURTAINS AND SIDE AIRBAGS! ALLOY WHEELS ON FRESH TIRES! CALL our Sales Team at (518) 792-9800 or email: hotcars@albany.twcbc.com or stop into 635 Upper Glen Street in Queensbury NY 12804!*** WE TAKE TRADE INS - GUARANTEED FINANCING - ASK FOR OUR FREE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT- ASK ABOUT OUR SMART CARE EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES ALL VEHICLES COME WITH BASIC SERVICE AGREEMENT AND COME WITH A CERTIFIED NYS INSPECTION***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Jaguar XK-Series XK with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA44B775B07316
Stock: A2199
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,858
2003 Jaguar XK-Series XK848,351 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Volkswagen of Clarksville - Clarksville / Indiana
Clean CARFAX. Topaz 2003 Jaguar XK XK8 RWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.2L AJ-V8 DOHC 32V **ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX**, **BLUETOOTH**, **ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL**, **GREAT FUEL ECONOMY**, **HEATED MIRRORS**, **HEATED SEATS**, **HID HEADLIGHTS**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **LEATHER**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **NAVIGATION/GPS**, **REAR BACKUP SENSORS**.Recent Arrival! 18/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Jaguar XK-Series XK8 with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJDA42C132A32269
Stock: PA32269
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- $19,991
2007 Jaguar XK-Series XKR60,351 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jaguar Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Jaguar XK-Series XKR with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA44C879B11666
Stock: 79B11666
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $16,888
2007 Jaguar XK-Series XKR96,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Junction Benz and Beemers - Tempe / Arizona
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Jaguar XK-Series XKR with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA44C779B13540
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,292Fair Deal
2007 Jaguar XK-Series XK82,080 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Landers Alfa Romeo - Shreveport / Louisiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Jaguar XK-Series XK with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA44B075B08243
Certified Pre-Owned: No