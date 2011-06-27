  1. Home
2001 Jaguar XK-Series Review

Pros & Cons

  • Divine exterior shape, supercharged engine in XKR form, good balance between luxury and performance.
  • Cramped interior space, cheap-o plastics, fussy GPS system.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Smooth, sleek and sexy, the XK is more of a gran turismo than a true sports car.

Vehicle overview

Now into its fifth year, the XK8 comes in four distinctive styles: the curvaceous XK8 Coupe and Convertible and the high-performance XKR Coupe and Convertible. Convertibles features a power-operated top that lowers, raises and locks into place with the push of a button, as long as the car is moving at speeds under 10 miles per hour.

Stylistically, the XK8 is one of the best-looking luxury coupes available. Headlights slope off with a feline's squint and lead to lines that hark back to earlier Jaguars. The hood's subtle contours form two long, graceful indentations that, from inside, conform nicely to the driver and passenger positions.

Like most coupes, legroom for the front passengers is excellent, but rear-passenger accommodations are quite minimal. The XK8's luxury materials are impressive, with Connolly leather used on the seats, center console, door panels and steering wheel. The leather is matched up with extensive use of burl walnut wood. Another nice touch is the interior chrome door handles that also have integrated power door locks. Much of the plastic is disappointing, however. It reeks of Ford's influence, and often looks like it was lifted from a Crown Victoria.

The XK8's main option (standard on the XKR) is a GPS navigation system. The navigation system is fussy to operate, but it is DVD-based, which means it can store considerably more point-of-interest information than a CD ROM-based system.

Both the XK8 Coupe and Convertible come with a 4.0-liter V8 engine. This is the same engine that is used in the XJ8 Sedan. It produces 290 horsepower at 6,100 rpm and 290 foot-pounds of torque at 4,250 rpm. A smooth-shifting and intuitive five-speed automatic is the only transmission available. The V8 is docile during cruising, but it is also capable of producing surges of power when asked. Acceleration from zero to 60 takes about 6.5 seconds.

Need more? The XKR's calling card is its DOHC, 32-valve 4.0-liter V8 engine. With a huge Eaton M112 supercharger, twin air-to-liquid intercoolers, and minor structural changes, the XKR's engine cranks out 370 horsepower at 6,150 rpm and 387 foot-pounds of torque at 3,600 rpm. To handle this extra power, Jaguar gives the XKR an upgraded suspension and 18-inch wheels.

On the road, both XK8s and XKRs provide impressive grip during hard cornering. This does not come at the expense of ride quality, as the Jag is comfortable and quiet on high-speed cruises. The speed-sensitive steering is slightly overboosted, but it will nevertheless guide you through turns with precision. Automatic Stability Control (ASC) is standard.

The XK8 and XKRs are fine cars in either coupe or convertible form. This is about as close to a classic GT car as you can get. With the Lexus SC 400 discontinued for 2001, the Jaguar's closest competition comes from Mercedes with its CLK430, CLK55 and SL500. The German cars are likely to be better values, but they can't match the Jaguar's level of class and grace.

2001 Highlights

For 2001, there are standard child seat-anchor points for the rear seats and a reverse parking-control system. The premium audio system with a six-disc CD changer and the GPS navigation system are now standard equipment on XK8s. Topping things off are minor exterior styling changes and a new no-cost scheduled maintenance program that covers four regular service visits under the four-year/50,000-mile limited warranty.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Jaguar XK-Series.

5(80%)
4(15%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
20 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Excellent Experience everyday
purrrfecttq,07/07/2012
This was my first used car purchase, so I was hesitant. But I got a good deal on a 5 year old jag XK convertible. It was gorgeous!!! I have now owned it for many years and put about 40k miles on it. It has been such a fun car to drive and own, it converted us to be loyal Jag owners. We now have just purchased our 4th jag (2012 XF) and have loved every one of them. The scare tactics that other dealers told us were all lies. We have had nothing but wonderful experiences with our Jags. In fact, I have been more satisfied with our 4 Jags than any of our Toyotas or Hondas or Lexus vehicles (which we still own as utility vehicles). These have been the best car buying purchases we've ever made!
Great choice for free
Drunkchef,01/26/2010
I had had all real makes, and this one rocks, bought it for $13,000 with 55k on it, replaced the tensioners straight away with metal ones as this is the only issue with this car. Bought an amazing sports car for free basically, cant even get a Kia for this price, highly recommended !!!!
XKR Better than ever
joepizzie,09/23/2008
I decided to purchase an XKR after owning numerous Porsche 928, 930, Corvettes, and yes, even an XJ12. I never forgave Jaguar for such poor quality and mechanics in the old Jaguars. What a great surprise the new Jaguar is for new or old Jag owners. The quality is evident in every part. The performance is exciting and you just can't beat the styling.
XKR - Simply The Best!
BriteRedJagXKR,04/26/2009
I previously owned a 1998 XK8 and after totaling it I felt like I lost one of my children! I do love this car. Now I own a 2001 XKR and it's just tweaked enough to make the XK8 even better. Sorry they discontinued this body style. It's sleek without being overdone. It's macho yet feminine. The curves are a woman, the power and the hood design are a man. What better combo in styling? I can get 21 mph easily. NOT BAD!!! My only criticism is the steering. It is so fine that if you look to the left you can easily be there without meaning to. That being said...no one drives my car but me and Hubby! Driving is pure pleasure even on travel trips of 10 hours. Go Buy One!
See all 20 reviews of the 2001 Jaguar XK-Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
370 hp @ 6150 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
370 hp @ 6150 rpm
More about the 2001 Jaguar XK-Series

Used 2001 Jaguar XK-Series Overview

The Used 2001 Jaguar XK-Series is offered in the following submodels: XK-Series XKR, XK-Series Coupe, XK-Series Convertible, XK-Series XKR Silverstone. Available styles include XK8 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl 5A), XKR 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl S/C 5A), XKR 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl S/C 5A), XK8 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl 5A), XKR Silverstone 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl S/C 5A), and XKR Silverstone 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl S/C 5A).

