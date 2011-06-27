  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XK-Series
  4. Used 1997 Jaguar XK-Series
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(29)
Appraise this car

1997 Jaguar XK-Series Review

Pros & Cons

  • Beautiful car, gutsy engine, wonderfully refined.
  • Price.
Other years
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
Jaguar XK-Series for Sale
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$3,541 - $7,821
Used XK-Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Old enough to order a drink. The car that the XK-Series is replacing had been in production for a full 21 years before finally being retired in 1996. That's an awfully long time for any sheet metal to grace the flanks of any automobile, but when the automobile is a mega-bucks sports car it is even less acceptable. Fortunately, Jaguar has set things right by introducing the completely new XK-Series. The only thing it shares with its predecessor is the basic floor plan; everything else is fresh off the design table.

Like the engine, for instance. This ultra high-tech aluminum block DOHC V-8 engine is the first V8 engine ever to appear in a Jaguar. It makes an impressive 290 horsepower and 284 lb-ft of torque, enabling the car to launch to 60 mph in less than 7 seconds. Aiding the engine in this impressive task is an enhanced five-speed automatic transmission whose knob and lever rest in the familiar J-gate. Also new is Jaguar's approach to the interior. Gone are the hard-to-find auxiliary controls and poorly placed gauges; the new XK-Series draws from Jaguar's racing heritage to make sure that everything is in its proper place. Not that Jaguar threw the baby out with the bath water. The gents in Coventry know that their customers enjoy being coddled in soft hides; thus the standard Connolly leather remains. Also featured in the interior is the requisite walnut trim that makes a Jaguar a Jaguar.

The latest cat-car is a hoot to drive. Effortless acceleration, precise steering, a supple suspension, and fade-free brakes make the experience memorable. Available as a coupe or convertible, this luxury sports car is guaranteed to put a smile on anyone's face.Perhaps the most important thing about the XK-Series is its indication of Jaguar's new direction. With the addition of the XK-Series, Jaguar proves that it can look toward the future without forgetting the good things about its past. If this E-Type-inspired XK-Series is any indication, we will continue to see some wonderful things from the manufacturer.

1997 Highlights

An all-new Jaguar debuts this year, replacing the stodgy XJ-S. This new sports car boasts the first V8 engine ever found in a Jag, as well as an all-new five-speed manual transmission that features normal and sport modes. The XK-Series is available in coupe and convertible forms, but Jaguar insiders expect a full 70 percent of sales to be of the convertible.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Jaguar XK-Series.

5(66%)
4(31%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
29 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 29 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Jaguar XK-8 Coupe Saphire Blue
Ben Leone,03/31/2010
When critiquing a vehicle like this you must look at the unique elements of the piece. This piece is nothing less than STUNNING. I bought my Jag used. I LOVE it! The original owner paid 80K for it. I paid 14K. I did the valve cover gaskets and the top tensioners and that cost me 900 bucks. So far knock on wood, the car has been great! I would recommend this car to anyone. I am tired of looking at vettes and porsches, nothing personal of course. My car is one of 40 to come to the US in Sapphire Blue! Now that is rare, coupled with the fact that only 1129 coupes were made for America that year!
New owner
97jaguar,02/22/2013
Set out to find a fun but cheaper car for the summer. It needed to do a few things...open air car, T top or rag, some power and must carry 2 sets of golf clubs. Looked at Trans Ams, Regal turbos, Corvettes, Mercedes, BMW, Porsche etc. A Jag had never even crossed my mind. Came across an ad for a 1997 xk8 in Alberta where I live, about 4 hrs away. Long story short, bought it and love it! 16 yrs old 80k, 50,000 miles and mint! British racing green, green rag and tan int. The car has 2 mods, cold air intake and a stainless exhaust that runs under the rear axles. Not sure what it does for power but milage is great! Drove it home at 130kph, 80mph and got 28 mpg!!
Great car IF you can afford maintenance
bcoreilly,11/12/2009
It's a great car, and a lot of fun to drive. The exterior design is timeless and really does turn heads. But despite its exterior beauty and superior performance, it has drawbacks. The interior is cramped, and the back seats are laughably small - only small children or people with no legs could comfortably fit. My particular XK8 was fairly reliable until about a year ago, but now it's killing me with maintenance costs. When something does go wrong or require maintenance, expect to pay significantly more than you'd pay for a GM or Toyota.
Worth more to me than it's resale value!
robbyg@earthlink.net,02/11/2006
My car has been great to own! It has been both fun to drive, reliable and reasonably inexpensive to service, less its gas mileage, which is 11-12 in town (on the good stuff, of course!). Really, my only problems have been with trim pieces; gear shift surround replaced because "S" mode switch got stuck in "S", both visors had mirrors that flopped open (replaced at about $375 ea), headlight assembly which fogs up (still not replaced), lumbar support (which inflates, then slowly deflates...) and the radio backlight is not lit...not bad for a nearly 10 year old car with 48k miles. I still love it and will probably replace it with a used XKR when I find a color I like for the right $. Thanks.
See all 29 reviews of the 1997 Jaguar XK-Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6100 rpm
See all Used 1997 Jaguar XK-Series features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1997 Jaguar XK-Series

Used 1997 Jaguar XK-Series Overview

The Used 1997 Jaguar XK-Series is offered in the following submodels: XK-Series Coupe, XK-Series Convertible. Available styles include XK8 2dr Coupe, and XK8 2dr Convertible.

What's a good price on a Used 1997 Jaguar XK-Series?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1997 Jaguar XK-Serieses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1997 Jaguar XK-Series for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1997 Jaguar XK-Series.

Can't find a used 1997 Jaguar XK-Seriess you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jaguar XK-Series for sale - 5 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $25,658.

Find a used Jaguar for sale - 8 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $17,735.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar XK-Series for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $11,763.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar for sale - 3 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $22,536.

Should I lease or buy a 1997 Jaguar XK-Series?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Jaguar lease specials
Check out Jaguar XK-Series lease specials

Related Used 1997 Jaguar XK-Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles