Consumer Rating
(15)
1998 Jaguar XK-Series Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • One of the most beautiful cars on the road. Pretty fun to drive, too.
  • High price. Not available with a manual transmission.
Jaguar XK-Series for Sale
List Price
$9,500
Used XK-Series for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Old enough to order a drink. The car that the XK8 is replacing had been in production for a full 21 years before finally being retired in 1996. That's an awfully long time for sheetmetal to grace the flanks of any automobile, but when the automobile is a mega-buck sports car it is even less acceptable. Fortunately, Jaguar set things right by introducing the completely new XK8 in 1997. The only thing it shares with its predecessor is the basic floor pan; everything else is fresh off the design table.

Like the engine for instance. This ultra high-tech aluminum block DOHC V8 engine is the first V8 engine ever to appear in a Jaguar. It makes an impressive 290 horsepower and 284 foot-pounds of torque, enabling the car to launch to 60 mph in less than seven seconds. Aiding the engine in this impressive task is an enhanced five-speed automatic transmission whose knob and lever rests in the familiar J-gate.

Also new, is Jaguar's approach to the interior. Gone are the hard-to-find auxiliary controls and poorly placed gauges; the new XK8 draws from Jaguars racing heritage to make sure that everything is in its proper place. Not that Jaguar threw the baby out with the bath water. The gents in Coventry know that their customers enjoy being coddled in soft hides; thus the standard Connolly leather remains. Also featured in the interior is the requisite walnut trim that makes a Jaguar a Jaguar.

According to one of our interns, who sampled the XK8 at a ride-and-drive event, the latest cat car is a hoot to drive. Effortless acceleration, precise steering, a supple suspension and fade-free brakes make the experience memorable. Available as a coupe or convertible, this luxury sports car is guaranteed to put a smile on anyone's face.

Perhaps the most important thing about the XK8 is its indication of Jaguar's new direction. With the addition of the XK8, Jaguar proves that they can look towards the future without forgetting the good things about their past. If this E-type-inspired XK8 is any indication, we will continue to see some wonderful things from them.

1998 Highlights

The 1998 XK8 gets automatic on/off headlamps, an engine immobilizer feature as part of the security system and a cellular phone keypad integrated into the stereo controls. Other changes include the addition of two new exterior colors.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Jaguar XK-Series.

5(87%)
4(6%)
3(7%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love This Car!
Dennis L.,08/04/2008
Even though my car is a 1998 it's a little embarrassing when people stare and point. The top is easy to operate and the car drives like a dream. I know the previous owner and aside from very minor issues the 54000 miles it has have been trouble free. It was intended to be a luxury car more than a sports car and it fills the bill perfectly. While not a "neck snapper" like my Corvettes were, the power is delivered smoothly without reserve. This will probably be the most quiet convertible you ever ride in. At the used prices today, find a nice one and live it up!
Wonderful Brit Ride
Preston,09/24/2007
Purchased the XK8 used, after correcting a few neglected maintenance items the car drives, rides and runs excellent. I have taken several long trips of 8 hrs in a day and found comfort to exceed expectations. Fuel economy on the road exceeds 25 MPG. As a used car it is an excellent value! I've had 3 Jags in the past, this is the best including XKEs.
Beautiful car
sammy500c,04/11/2010
I purchased as a second owner... Love the car, it's pure white with tan interior. I have to say that this car gives you a different feeling than any other. I have had many convertibles but none compare to the XK8 and performance.
Be careful
Michael M.,10/02/2009
Do a web search for secondary timing chain tensioners and you'll read about what happened to my car at 58,000 miles. If I didn't have an extended warranty to pick up the tab for the month long rental car and ~$8000 worth of engine replacement work, this would've been a total nightmare instead of just a bad dream. Look elsewhere unless you want a car that will get you looks as well as get you stranded.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6100 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1998 Jaguar XK-Series Overview

The Used 1998 Jaguar XK-Series is offered in the following submodels: XK-Series Coupe, XK-Series Convertible. Available styles include XK8 2dr Convertible, and XK8 2dr Coupe.

