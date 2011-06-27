Estimated values
2008 Jaguar XK-Series XKR 2dr Coupe (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,920
|$16,358
|$19,015
|Clean
|$10,988
|$15,098
|$17,490
|Average
|$9,124
|$12,579
|$14,439
|Rough
|$7,260
|$10,059
|$11,389
Estimated values
2008 Jaguar XK-Series XK 2dr Convertible (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,804
|$14,407
|$16,581
|Clean
|$9,959
|$13,298
|$15,251
|Average
|$8,270
|$11,078
|$12,591
|Rough
|$6,580
|$8,859
|$9,931
Estimated values
2008 Jaguar XK-Series XKR 2dr Convertible (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,808
|$16,432
|$18,647
|Clean
|$11,807
|$15,166
|$17,151
|Average
|$9,804
|$12,635
|$14,160
|Rough
|$7,801
|$10,104
|$11,168
Estimated values
2008 Jaguar XK-Series XK 2dr Coupe (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,074
|$12,983
|$14,758
|Clean
|$9,287
|$11,983
|$13,575
|Average
|$7,711
|$9,983
|$11,207
|Rough
|$6,136
|$7,983
|$8,839