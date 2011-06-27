Have wanted this car for many years - love the look and the class that it has. For the money, the best looking car on the road. Relatively new owner and love everything about it so far. People always are telling me how beautiful it is... 08/30/16 - Still in love - the more I drive this car, the more I enjoy it. Extremely tight, solid feel - quick and responsive. Wonderful to drive on long trips and short ones too... I always get nice compliments about the car. Truly a great touring car... 08/31/17 - Still in love - the car has been almost perfect - I actually had someone leave their business card on my windshield in a parking lot recently asking me if I wanted to sell it to them! Still enjoying everything about the car... Planning to go on several long road trips with it this fall. 03/1/18 - Had the top down all last weekend and enjoyed the spring drives. Still in love with this beautiful car! No issues to report.

Read more