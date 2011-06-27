  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XK-Series
  4. Used 2008 Jaguar XK-Series
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2008 Jaguar XK-Series Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 XK-Series
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
12 reviews
Write a review
See all XK-Serieses for sale
List Price Estimate
$10,223 - $17,069
Used XK-Series for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Exceeded My Expectations

Mark, 10/20/2010
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

Bought a certified used XKR convertible with 9220 miles, 6/100k warranty, and the Jag special financing. I've owned Mercedes SL, Boxster, Audi, and other luxury automobiles. This vehicle is the perfect blend of all of them. Great ride, neat exhaust notes, unbelievable sound system, and OMG - the power. Does not handle like the mid-engine Boxster, but a small inconvenience. Did I really get nearly 27 MPG on the interstate?! One thing is for sure, the Mini Cooper drivers won't be waving at me!

Report Abuse

You're going to want one

DeanR, 08/31/2007
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

This car is incredible. It is hands down, the sexiest, best driving, daily-driving automobile made, and it is a reasonable value. I also own a SL500, and aside from the hardtop convertible, not one item holds up to the Jag. Don't be fooled by the car magazine comparisons and ratings. While the Jag holds up pretty well anyway, the tests put too much emphasis on empirical performance, and ignore what most people really care about in a car, which are good looks, and how you feel driving it. The Jag has sufficient performance, a solid, rich feel, a growl when it needs one, and is downright beautiful. You cannot walk away from this car without looking back for a double take.

Report Abuse

A great GT - luxury and performance

owner1, 04/06/2008
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I have owned 3 porsches and several bmws as well. Had every intention of purchasing m6 until completed test drives. Test drove 911s, m6, and maserati GT in addition to xkr. An absolutely beautiful car inside and out. I thought performed better (felt over engineered) and far better looking vehicle than m6, had much better luxury appointments (like gorgeous suede cabin top interior and superior nav) and much better curb appeal than 911s. While 911s is better handling car, I found the xkr to be quicker. While the maserati gt is an equally if not more elegant car, it didn't come close to xkr on drive performance

Report Abuse

Made a good choice

fred, 09/05/2009
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

My 2006 Cayman was rough, cramped and edgy. I love my new Jag; it has decent performance, good manners and is one of the most beautiful cars I have ever seen. I have discovered that it handles and drives better when being pushed. The fact that I paid about the same for the Jag as the poor man's Porsche is a bonus. The left over 2009s are a great buy if you can find one.

Report Abuse

XK Coupe for Carrera and no regrets.

JCmd, 07/04/2008
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Traded in a 2 year old Carrera with many, many problems for a more beautiful car. Although not the handling of the Porsche, this is a true GT with plenty of room, comfortable ride, and admirable get-up-and-go.

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all XK-Serieses for sale

Related Used 2008 Jaguar XK-Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles