Used 2008 Jaguar XK-Series Consumer Reviews
Exceeded My Expectations
Bought a certified used XKR convertible with 9220 miles, 6/100k warranty, and the Jag special financing. I've owned Mercedes SL, Boxster, Audi, and other luxury automobiles. This vehicle is the perfect blend of all of them. Great ride, neat exhaust notes, unbelievable sound system, and OMG - the power. Does not handle like the mid-engine Boxster, but a small inconvenience. Did I really get nearly 27 MPG on the interstate?! One thing is for sure, the Mini Cooper drivers won't be waving at me!
You're going to want one
This car is incredible. It is hands down, the sexiest, best driving, daily-driving automobile made, and it is a reasonable value. I also own a SL500, and aside from the hardtop convertible, not one item holds up to the Jag. Don't be fooled by the car magazine comparisons and ratings. While the Jag holds up pretty well anyway, the tests put too much emphasis on empirical performance, and ignore what most people really care about in a car, which are good looks, and how you feel driving it. The Jag has sufficient performance, a solid, rich feel, a growl when it needs one, and is downright beautiful. You cannot walk away from this car without looking back for a double take.
A great GT - luxury and performance
I have owned 3 porsches and several bmws as well. Had every intention of purchasing m6 until completed test drives. Test drove 911s, m6, and maserati GT in addition to xkr. An absolutely beautiful car inside and out. I thought performed better (felt over engineered) and far better looking vehicle than m6, had much better luxury appointments (like gorgeous suede cabin top interior and superior nav) and much better curb appeal than 911s. While 911s is better handling car, I found the xkr to be quicker. While the maserati gt is an equally if not more elegant car, it didn't come close to xkr on drive performance
Made a good choice
My 2006 Cayman was rough, cramped and edgy. I love my new Jag; it has decent performance, good manners and is one of the most beautiful cars I have ever seen. I have discovered that it handles and drives better when being pushed. The fact that I paid about the same for the Jag as the poor man's Porsche is a bonus. The left over 2009s are a great buy if you can find one.
XK Coupe for Carrera and no regrets.
Traded in a 2 year old Carrera with many, many problems for a more beautiful car. Although not the handling of the Porsche, this is a true GT with plenty of room, comfortable ride, and admirable get-up-and-go.
