Vehicle overview

Driving the 2013 Jaguar XK is an event. You're enveloped in a snug cabin with long, narrow windows that evokes the feel of an exotic grand touring machine. The engine ignition button pulses red as if there's a heart beating within. Press it and the silky-smooth V8 engine comes to life while the rotary gear selector rises into your hand. There's not quite the level of theater as you'll find in a Jaguar sedan, but with its soft leather upholstery, copious electronic toys, sharp handling and selection of magnificent engines, there is never a shortage of entertainment on hand in the XK.

Truth be told, the Jaguar XK has always been somewhat of a forgotten pet in a kennel of sport coupes and convertibles that includes the BMW 6 Series, Mercedes-Benz SL-Class and Porsche 911. Perhaps it's the reliability issues of the past that have led the car to be overlooked, though none of the above is exactly a Honda Civic in that regard, despite dramatically improved ratings for all of them just recently. Perhaps the Jag isn't the drop-dead gorgeous looker its predecessor was, though none of the above is exactly an automotive Heidi Klum. Perhaps the XK simply got off on the wrong foot, as the appearance of its cabin and the performance of its engines weren't nearly as impressive when this car first appeared in 2007.

No matter the reason, the Jaguar XK deserves a shot now. Its finely tuned suspension delivers impressive handling, yet still manages a compliant, poised ride. The steering is similarly praiseworthy. The car's lightweight aluminum architecture not only makes the XK feel like a featherweight compared to the rather hefty 6 Series and SL-Class, but also makes life easier for the engines as well.

Not that they really needed the help. The base, naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 provides a potent 385 horsepower, while the XKR bumps things up to 510 hp. The XKR-S puts out an absolutely wild 550 hp that'll overwhelm the rear tires (and an inattentive, overly enthusiastic driver) with exuberance. All are splendidly smooth, and produce a glorious bass purr as you surge forward. (And we don't say purr just to use a pun when writing about a car named after a cat. It's just the best word to describe the sound.)

Another attractive point for the XK is its price. While the XK starts out at about the same amount of money as the 911 and slots in between the turbocharged-6 and turbocharged-8-powered 6 Series, those other cars require multiple extra-cost options to match the Jag's generous list of standard equipment. Meanwhile, the SL-Class costs significantly more to start, although its performance, price and equipment actually line up with the XKR. Finally, when you consider that the XKR-S can better the various Aston Martins in terms of performance, the "value equation" becomes even more compelling.

Yet the 2013 Jaguar XK obviously isn't just about value. It's about the event it provides every time you slip into that driver seat and the ignition button begins pulsating. We think it's an event that's at least worth a test-drive.