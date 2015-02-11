Used 2007 Jaguar XK-Series for Sale Near Me
Consumer Reviews for the Jaguar XK-Series
K Taylor,11/02/2015
XK 2dr Convertible (4.2L 8cyl 6A)
The base engine is a little light on power compared to other cars in this segment. If you are looking for super performance look at the XKR. I am more of a Grand Tourer driver than an all out performance driver. I think it has something to do with my age now. The base model had plenty of power for me and from 40mph to 120mph there was never a situation where I needed any more. In fact I was, ticketed while test driving on a desolate NV highway. I was going 100+ and the cop was nice enough to write the ticket for only 10 over. I have owned numerous high end and luxury cars over the years but none compares to the reactions this car received, especially when the top was down. BMW 6 series and MB SL are very common but you don't see many XKs which was something I enjoyed about the car. I bought the car used with 25,000 miles on it when it was 5 yrs old. The technology was on par and up to date with the newest cars of that time. Bluetooth and touchscreen navigation, adaptive cruise control and headlamps as examples. I purchased an extended warranty since the car was 5 years old and there was only one issue with a window that was moving slowly. I did have to replace the battery which when it was going bad messed with the drivers seat controls and the convertible top which may stop working even if the car has no troubles starting. The battery was expensive as were oil changes. I replaced the original tires with Michelin Super Sport that had plenty of tread after 3 years. Fantastic Car that gets tons of compliments, is quiet and very comfortable. The car handles great and has a great exhaust note which makes it fun to drive. It is pretty much maintenance and repair free although it is thirsty when it comes to fuel around town. 16-18 mpg city, 26-28 mpg highway
