Used 2007 Jaguar XK-Series for Sale Near Me

49 listings
XK-Series Reviews & Specs
  • 2007 Jaguar XK-Series XK in Dark Green
    2007 Jaguar XK-Series XK

    111,281 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $9,995

    $1,937 Below Market
  • 2007 Jaguar XK-Series XK in Silver
    2007 Jaguar XK-Series XK

    55,000 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $13,999

  • 2007 Jaguar XK-Series XK in Gray
    2007 Jaguar XK-Series XK

    80,254 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $12,900

    $1,597 Below Market
  • 2007 Jaguar XK-Series XK in Dark Blue
    2007 Jaguar XK-Series XK

    88,143 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $12,999

    $846 Below Market
  • 2007 Jaguar XK-Series XK in Dark Blue
    2007 Jaguar XK-Series XK

    86,357 miles
    Good Deal

    $12,997

    $996 Below Market
  • 2007 Jaguar XK-Series XK in Black
    2007 Jaguar XK-Series XK

    18,658 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $22,900

  • 2007 Jaguar XK-Series XK in Silver
    2007 Jaguar XK-Series XK

    32,011 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $22,995

  • 2007 Jaguar XK-Series XK in Dark Green
    2007 Jaguar XK-Series XK

    60,135 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $16,995

  • 2007 Jaguar XK-Series XKR in Red
    2007 Jaguar XK-Series XKR

    60,351 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $19,991

  • 2007 Jaguar XK-Series XKR in Black
    2007 Jaguar XK-Series XKR

    96,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,888

  • 2007 Jaguar XK-Series XK in Black
    2007 Jaguar XK-Series XK

    82,080 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $14,292

  • 2007 Jaguar XK-Series XK in Dark Blue
    2007 Jaguar XK-Series XK

    62,023 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,995

  • 2007 Jaguar XK-Series XK in Red
    2007 Jaguar XK-Series XK

    40,974 miles

    $17,990

  • 2007 Jaguar XK-Series XK in Silver
    2007 Jaguar XK-Series XK

    119,487 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,999

  • 2007 Jaguar XK-Series XK in Black
    2007 Jaguar XK-Series XK

    36,271 miles

    $17,999

  • 2007 Jaguar XK-Series XK in Silver
    2007 Jaguar XK-Series XK

    69,160 miles

    $13,995

  • 2007 Jaguar XK-Series XK in Black
    2007 Jaguar XK-Series XK

    104,277 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,395

  • 2007 Jaguar XK-Series XKR in Black
    2007 Jaguar XK-Series XKR

    91,755 miles

    $15,995

Consumer Reviews for the Jaguar XK-Series

Overall Consumer Rating
4.752 Reviews
Great Car!! Miss it and think about it often.
K Taylor,11/02/2015
XK 2dr Convertible (4.2L 8cyl 6A)
The base engine is a little light on power compared to other cars in this segment. If you are looking for super performance look at the XKR. I am more of a Grand Tourer driver than an all out performance driver. I think it has something to do with my age now. The base model had plenty of power for me and from 40mph to 120mph there was never a situation where I needed any more. In fact I was, ticketed while test driving on a desolate NV highway. I was going 100+ and the cop was nice enough to write the ticket for only 10 over. I have owned numerous high end and luxury cars over the years but none compares to the reactions this car received, especially when the top was down. BMW 6 series and MB SL are very common but you don't see many XKs which was something I enjoyed about the car. I bought the car used with 25,000 miles on it when it was 5 yrs old. The technology was on par and up to date with the newest cars of that time. Bluetooth and touchscreen navigation, adaptive cruise control and headlamps as examples. I purchased an extended warranty since the car was 5 years old and there was only one issue with a window that was moving slowly. I did have to replace the battery which when it was going bad messed with the drivers seat controls and the convertible top which may stop working even if the car has no troubles starting. The battery was expensive as were oil changes. I replaced the original tires with Michelin Super Sport that had plenty of tread after 3 years. Fantastic Car that gets tons of compliments, is quiet and very comfortable. The car handles great and has a great exhaust note which makes it fun to drive. It is pretty much maintenance and repair free although it is thirsty when it comes to fuel around town. 16-18 mpg city, 26-28 mpg highway
