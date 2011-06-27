Vehicle overview

The 2014 Jaguar XK will easily charm you with its sensuous styling, magnificent engines, athletic performance and handsome cabin fitted with all the latest electronic features. Yet despite all this, this cat has been something of a dark horse choice for a luxury sport coupe and convertible. We can speculate as to why the XK has been overlooked. Perhaps it's the questionable reliability reputation of Jaguars past. Or maybe the XK simply got off on the wrong foot, as its performance and cabin design weren't nearly as impressive when this car first appeared in 2007. In any event, the 2014 Jaguar XK deserves a shot from those shopping this segment.

One of the XK's many desirable attributes is what you'll find under the hood. Even the base XK sports nearly 400 horsepower, while moving up to the XKR gets you a boost to 510 hp. Go all out with the XKR-S or new XKR-S GT and there's pavement-wrinkling 550 hp at your command. The latter two models will overwhelm the rear tires (and an inattentive, overly enthusiastic driver) with exuberance. All engines are splendidly smooth and produce a glorious V8 soundtrack as you surge forward.

Complementing the XK's muscular engines is a finely tuned suspension that delivers impressive handling while still proving a compliant and poised ride. The steering is similarly praiseworthy, and the car's relatively lightweight aluminum architecture makes the XK feel like a featherweight compared with the hefty BMW 6 Series and Mercedes-Benz SL-Class. Bear in mind, though, that the all-new Jaguar F-Type convertible is also available for 2014, and it offers even sharper reflexes that are more on par with Porsche's convertible offerings.

Although value isn't necessarily your first consideration when shopping for a luxury coupe or convertible, there's no denying that the 2014 Jaguar XK's pricing is attractive for this class. When new, the XK starts out at about five grand less than a base Porsche 911 and is right in the mix with BMW's 6 Series. Those competitors also typically require multiple extra-cost options to match the Jag's generous list of standard equipment. The Mercedes-Benz SL-Class costs significantly more than the base XK convertible (although its performance, price and equipment line up more closely with the XKR). Finally, given that the XKR-S surpasses the performance of much costlier Aston Martins, the Jag's value proposition becomes even more compelling. Whether it's this relative affordability or the straight-line performance that grabs your attention, this oft-overlooked Jaguar belongs on your test-drive list.