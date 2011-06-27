Estimated values
2001 Jaguar XK-Series XKR 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl S/C 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,972
|$8,320
|$9,635
|Clean
|$5,323
|$7,434
|$8,605
|Average
|$4,027
|$5,664
|$6,545
|Rough
|$2,730
|$3,893
|$4,486
Estimated values
2001 Jaguar XK-Series XK8 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,903
|$7,501
|$8,945
|Clean
|$4,371
|$6,703
|$7,989
|Average
|$3,306
|$5,107
|$6,077
|Rough
|$2,242
|$3,510
|$4,165
Estimated values
2001 Jaguar XK-Series XK8 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,598
|$6,770
|$7,980
|Clean
|$4,099
|$6,049
|$7,127
|Average
|$3,101
|$4,608
|$5,421
|Rough
|$2,102
|$3,168
|$3,715
Estimated values
2001 Jaguar XK-Series XKR Silverstone 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl S/C 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,992
|$10,328
|$12,187
|Clean
|$6,233
|$9,229
|$10,884
|Average
|$4,715
|$7,031
|$8,279
|Rough
|$3,197
|$4,833
|$5,674
Estimated values
2001 Jaguar XK-Series XKR 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl S/C 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,166
|$8,199
|$9,879
|Clean
|$4,606
|$7,326
|$8,823
|Average
|$3,484
|$5,581
|$6,711
|Rough
|$2,362
|$3,836
|$4,599
Estimated values
2001 Jaguar XK-Series XKR Silverstone 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl S/C 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,992
|$10,328
|$12,187
|Clean
|$6,233
|$9,229
|$10,884
|Average
|$4,715
|$7,031
|$8,279
|Rough
|$3,197
|$4,833
|$5,674