Used 2001 Jaguar XK-Series Consumer Reviews

Excellent Experience everyday purrrfecttq , 07/07/2012 26 of 26 people found this review helpful This was my first used car purchase, so I was hesitant. But I got a good deal on a 5 year old jag XK convertible. It was gorgeous!!! I have now owned it for many years and put about 40k miles on it. It has been such a fun car to drive and own, it converted us to be loyal Jag owners. We now have just purchased our 4th jag (2012 XF) and have loved every one of them. The scare tactics that other dealers told us were all lies. We have had nothing but wonderful experiences with our Jags. In fact, I have been more satisfied with our 4 Jags than any of our Toyotas or Hondas or Lexus vehicles (which we still own as utility vehicles). These have been the best car buying purchases we've ever made! Report Abuse

Great choice for free Drunkchef , 01/26/2010 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I had had all real makes, and this one rocks, bought it for $13,000 with 55k on it, replaced the tensioners straight away with metal ones as this is the only issue with this car. Bought an amazing sports car for free basically, cant even get a Kia for this price, highly recommended !!!! Report Abuse

XKR Better than ever joepizzie , 09/23/2008 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I decided to purchase an XKR after owning numerous Porsche 928, 930, Corvettes, and yes, even an XJ12. I never forgave Jaguar for such poor quality and mechanics in the old Jaguars. What a great surprise the new Jaguar is for new or old Jag owners. The quality is evident in every part. The performance is exciting and you just can't beat the styling. Report Abuse

XKR - Simply The Best! BriteRedJagXKR , 04/26/2009 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I previously owned a 1998 XK8 and after totaling it I felt like I lost one of my children! I do love this car. Now I own a 2001 XKR and it's just tweaked enough to make the XK8 even better. Sorry they discontinued this body style. It's sleek without being overdone. It's macho yet feminine. The curves are a woman, the power and the hood design are a man. What better combo in styling? I can get 21 mph easily. NOT BAD!!! My only criticism is the steering. It is so fine that if you look to the left you can easily be there without meaning to. That being said...no one drives my car but me and Hubby! Driving is pure pleasure even on travel trips of 10 hours. Go Buy One! Report Abuse