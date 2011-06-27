Used 2001 Jaguar XK-Series Consumer Reviews
Excellent Experience everyday
This was my first used car purchase, so I was hesitant. But I got a good deal on a 5 year old jag XK convertible. It was gorgeous!!! I have now owned it for many years and put about 40k miles on it. It has been such a fun car to drive and own, it converted us to be loyal Jag owners. We now have just purchased our 4th jag (2012 XF) and have loved every one of them. The scare tactics that other dealers told us were all lies. We have had nothing but wonderful experiences with our Jags. In fact, I have been more satisfied with our 4 Jags than any of our Toyotas or Hondas or Lexus vehicles (which we still own as utility vehicles). These have been the best car buying purchases we've ever made!
Great choice for free
I had had all real makes, and this one rocks, bought it for $13,000 with 55k on it, replaced the tensioners straight away with metal ones as this is the only issue with this car. Bought an amazing sports car for free basically, cant even get a Kia for this price, highly recommended !!!!
XKR Better than ever
I decided to purchase an XKR after owning numerous Porsche 928, 930, Corvettes, and yes, even an XJ12. I never forgave Jaguar for such poor quality and mechanics in the old Jaguars. What a great surprise the new Jaguar is for new or old Jag owners. The quality is evident in every part. The performance is exciting and you just can't beat the styling.
XKR - Simply The Best!
I previously owned a 1998 XK8 and after totaling it I felt like I lost one of my children! I do love this car. Now I own a 2001 XKR and it's just tweaked enough to make the XK8 even better. Sorry they discontinued this body style. It's sleek without being overdone. It's macho yet feminine. The curves are a woman, the power and the hood design are a man. What better combo in styling? I can get 21 mph easily. NOT BAD!!! My only criticism is the steering. It is so fine that if you look to the left you can easily be there without meaning to. That being said...no one drives my car but me and Hubby! Driving is pure pleasure even on travel trips of 10 hours. Go Buy One!
Beautiful, Reliable and Still Great
Have had this vehicle for more than 7 years, and still outperforms others. Has been SUPER reliable, no mechanical, build or cosmetic issues AT ALL. Only my usual Mobil 1 oil changes.
Sponsored cars related to the XK-Series
Related Used 2001 Jaguar XK-Series info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2006
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2014
- Used Ram 2500 2016
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2009
- Used Acura TL 2007
- Used Chrysler 300 2014
- Used Lexus IS 300 2017
- Used BMW 7 Series 2017
- Used Cadillac XT5 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Titan XD
- 2020 Challenger
- Acura ILX 2019
- Audi A4 2019
- 2019 Ford Taurus
- Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2019
- 2021 Porsche Cayenne News
- 2019 86
- 2021 Toyota 86 News
- BMW X3 M 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 XJ
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- 2019 Jaguar XF
- 2019 XE
- 2019 F-TYPE