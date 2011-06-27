Estimated values
2018 INFINITI QX80 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,017
|$43,140
|$45,589
|Clean
|$40,109
|$42,178
|$44,548
|Average
|$38,293
|$40,254
|$42,467
|Rough
|$36,477
|$38,330
|$40,386
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI QX80 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,296
|$41,692
|$44,447
|Clean
|$38,426
|$40,762
|$43,432
|Average
|$36,686
|$38,902
|$41,403
|Rough
|$34,946
|$37,043
|$39,374