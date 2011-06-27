Estimated values
2016 INFINITI QX80 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,167
|$32,951
|$35,821
|Clean
|$29,282
|$31,971
|$34,718
|Average
|$27,512
|$30,012
|$32,511
|Rough
|$25,742
|$28,053
|$30,305
2016 INFINITI QX80 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,993
|$44,823
|$47,768
|Clean
|$40,761
|$43,490
|$46,297
|Average
|$38,297
|$40,825
|$43,355
|Rough
|$35,833
|$38,160
|$40,413
2016 INFINITI QX80 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,529
|$34,111
|$36,782
|Clean
|$30,604
|$33,097
|$35,649
|Average
|$28,754
|$31,069
|$33,384
|Rough
|$26,904
|$29,041
|$31,118