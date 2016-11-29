Used 2017 INFINITI QX70
- Sharp handling that makes it feel more like a sport sedan than a tall SUV
- Plenty of passing power from the standard V6 engine
- Well-trimmed interior has high-quality materials throughout
Despite getting on in years, the 2017 Infiniti QX70 still delivers a respectable amount of performance. Acceleration is strong, and it corners with confidence thanks to a sport-tuned suspension. Unfortunately, the stiffer ride quality negatively affects comfort, and this is especially true with the big 21-inch wheels. On the highway, wind and engine noise are pleasantly muted, but road noise is considerable.
Although the QX70 can come to a stop in a decent 120 feet from 60 mph, the soft pedal effort and long travel don't inspire confidence. Overall, there's nothing that we'd consider a deal breaker, but newer competitors will likely have greater appeal for a broader range of drivers.
In the nine years that the Infiniti QX70 and its FX35 predecessor have been in production, there have several evolutionary changes, but the basic design and many components have remained unchanged. As a result, the interior has a distinct "last-generation" look and feel about it. Many features that were considered top notch a few years ago have been surpassed by newer rivals.
The infotainment controls are located atop the center stack on the dashboard, rather than where your hand would normally rest, a design many competitors use. Having to reach for the dial controller can be a source of unwanted distraction, and the screen itself isn't as sharp as newer systems. To its credit, the menus are fairly intuitive, and the surround-view monitor remains a helpful assistant in tight confines.
In terms of comfort, the QX70's standard front seats are pleasant for long road trips, especially with the optional cooling function. The available sport seats enhance this with power-adjustable side bolsters to keep you firmly anchored in place when cornering. Its rear seats, on the other hand, are limited by a lack of head- and legroom, making them more suitable for smaller passengers.
Behind those seats is a cargo space that can hold up to 25 cubic feet, which is a decent figure for the segment. With the seats folded, that capacity expands to 62 cubic feet, which is smaller than competitors.
Owned a 2004 FX35, was the best car I've ever owned, had 240K mi when I hit a deer squarely front and center, airbags deployed, and insurance totalled the car. Besides cosmetic damage after hitting the deer while traveling 75 mph, there was no structural or mechanical damage. I drove it home with the deflated airbags flapping. Would not have survived in a smaller, lower vehicle. This is the first time I've bought the same car again, just a newer version. The car is gorgeous, powerful, loaded and comfortable. Already took it on T-giving trip from FL to KY. Technology is well placed and easy to access, phone is sync'd via bluetooth, and USB cord adds all my music on board. SAT, AM, FM and aux are a simple push of a button, all with great sound. It doesn't lack anything I want, except the middle retractable cup holder on the floor in the back that the FX35 had. The gearing is growing on me; it revs high at start out in low gears, near 3000, then shifts to around 2000. Different from the FX35, but still smooth and powerful. 21 inch tires on dark grey wheels looks awesome, and handles like a sports car. Very happy! 8 months later, I wouldn't change a thing, except the phone via bluetooth . . . it takes voice commands, then asks me to verify it got it right by picking a number, and it displays 5 names from my contact list, and the one I want is always #1. I wish I could bypass the verification and have it just call. I also added 3M clear bra to the front, mirrors, and door handles. Great product, protects from bug chips and can't see it except up close if you're looking for the line across the hood. Just over a year later, still love it. Some quirky anomalies have started with the music / phone interface, but I haven’t been able to get it to the dealer to check it out. Still works, but sometimes differently than it should. Just over 29K miles, and with oil changes, tire balance, rotation and front end alignment every 5K miles, it drives like new, still looks brand new, and my daughter says it still smells new. Lost count of how many strangers have commented on how beautiful the car is. Just bought an ‘18 Mercedes GLA 250 for my wife, and the salesman had to go outside and drool over it, and he had a $337K Maybach in his showroom. This Infiniti QX 70 Limited, in my opinion, is the star of the entire Nissan/Infiniti menu.
I purchased a QX70S AWD with the larger black wheels and other bits. At first it was nearly everything I didn't want in a car, dark color outside, black inside and big black wheels. Nearly 18 months on I love it. It gives me the impression of a classic sports car to drive. It handles well, grips and corners well, I like the supportive and comfortable seats. It accelerates better than some so called sports cars, is roomy and versatile enough and has more than enough tech for me. If you need to tow a lot or carry 5 people and luggage this is not the car for you, but if you want something that stands out from the pack and brings a smile to your face then this is for you. One downside is fuel economy, it is not the most economical vehicle there is even when driven moderately, but this kind of performance doesn't come cheap. I love the 3 versions of shifting, auto, stick or paddle shifters depending on your mood. I bought this instead of a Cayenne and I'm pleased I did. My service costs are a fraction of my neighbors Porsche and on the road my performance is equally as good. I love all the safety features from adaptive cruise to lane departure and more cameras than a movie set to aid my wife in parking. In Fl. the cooled seats are great and work well. The nav. with traffic and weather also work well. One other small niggle is that the center console cubby is too far back to get things in and out in a hurry. I may not part with this car unless they come up with a suitable replacement. It's been a while now since the original review above but my opinions have not changed. I still love this car and have no intentions of parting from it unless they come up with a suitable replacement. I did drive an Audi Q8 recently with a view to a change but when I got back in the QX70S I thought why? I guess I still love this car and the Audi was not significantly better particularly for the price tag. One thing that has occasionally been a little annoying over the last 3 1/2 years has been the position of the foot pedals, with the brake and accelerator being quite close together, you do have to pay attention to keeping your right foot over to the right and to the left when braking, it is easy to catch both. Other than that all is good, the car has been reliable, there are no squeaks, rattles or groans and I couldn't wish for better service from the Infinity dealer and my average service bill is still $49.00 for oil change, inspection and tire rotation. try getting that with a Merc., BMW or Porsche. In all has been nearly win win. only the fuel consumption lets it down. Fortunately I don't do many miles these days, so to me it is not a big problem. Bring out another to replace it Infinity and I'll be your next customer.
I love this car so much, I've owned 3. Although the 1st two were the FX37, my 3rd one, the QX70 is the same vehicle with just a name change. The only thing I would like to see would be an upgraded technology package to stay aligned with its closest SUV competitors, the BMW and Volvo.
I have a good friend who has a 2014 version under the old nomenclature, and while I originally thought the car was a little odd looking (i still do), i really enjoyed riding in it. I finally decided to get a new car in 2017 and after looking at all the midsize SUV's available, i drifted over to the Qx70 because i wanted something fun to drive and the car had gone out of production so i felt i could get a good deal on one. I actually got a spectacular deal on a CPO with 4400 miles on it ($36K for a car with a $52K sticker) and 42 months of mfer warranty left. It was a corporate owned vehicle used by a Nissan exec. My gain points out a negative- this vehicle really depreciates in its first year- so if you buy one you need to keep it. I purposely stayed away from the sport and limited because the 18 inch wheel has a lot more air and rubber on the wheels vs the 20/21 inch wheels - it makes a difference in softening the ride. I think the big wheels look great but i wanted a more standard issue tire. The technology is old but proven- no trips to the dealership for bugs in the driver assist functions or transmission. Nav has both touchscreen and button panel- its a little far away for touchscreen when driving but buttons are intuitive. The car drives wonderfully. The responsiveness is off the charts and the rear-wheel drive acceleration is smooth and powerful. I just love driving it and it is more comfortable than i expected. The biggest negative is the fuel economy- 17/21 with premium fuel adds up. But i knew that going in and the deal i got will pay for a lot of fuel! GREAT CAR!!! Update: had for about 10 months - love the way it drives. Gas MPG lousy- particularly since you have to buy premium. Storage area too small. I knew all these things going in. I would buy it again. People tell me how comfortable it is - in the front seat. Not as much in the back but good enough. It’s a car from someone who likes a powerful car for driving oneself or possibly a young family. Not enough room for a toad car for a family of older kids or adults.
|4dr SUV AWD
3.7L 6cyl 7A
|MPG
|16 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 5
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|325 hp @ 7000 rpm
|4dr SUV
3.7L 6cyl 7A
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 5
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|325 hp @ 7000 rpm
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
The least-expensive 2017 INFINITI QX70 is the 2017 INFINITI QX70 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $45,850.
Other versions include:
- 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) which starts at $47,650
- 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A) which starts at $45,850
More about the 2017 INFINITI QX70
Maybe the most compelling thing about the 2017 Infiniti QX70 is that it's still around. Now, pay close attention. This vehicle started off as the 2003 Infiniti FX35 with a 3.5-liter V6 and the FX45 when equipped with a 4.5-liter V8. When the second generation was introduced for the 2009 model year, the FX35 returned with that V6, but the V8 model became the FX50 as the engine grew in size to 5.0 liters. Then in 2013 Infiniti went goofy and changed its naming conventions and both FX models became the QX70 — with the 3.7 using a 3.7-liter version of the V6 and the 5.0 designating the V8. Then last year, Infiniti killed the V8 model, and all QX70s are powered by a 3.7-liter V6 making 325 horsepower.
The bottom line is that what we know as the QX70 was introduced nine years ago as the 2009 FX35. In car years, nine is really old.
So in the ever-more crowded marketplace for large, luxury crossovers, the QX70 is easy to overlook. The fact that it has an aging information and entertainment system interface, tight rear seat, stiff ride, aging interior decor and strangely configured option packages doesn't help either.
The QX70 is offered with either rear- or all-wheel drive and always with a seven-speed automatic transmission behind that 3.7-liter V6. From there it's a matter of choosing three option packages cleverly named Premium, Sport and Limited. Then atop those is a technology package that includes things such as lane departure warning, rain-sensing windshield wipers and adaptive front headlights with auto leveling. Though the QX70's base price is down around $45K, getting aggressive with those packages can launch the total price up over $60,000.
With its broad shoulders and tall stance, the QX70 is not a small vehicle. That's reflected in the EPA fuel economy ratings. The all-wheel-drive QX70 is rated at 18 mpg combined (16 city/22 highway). Go for rear-wheel drive, and it's 19 mpg combined (17 city/24 highway).
With every passing month, the luxury SUV market only becomes more crowded. Staying on top of all the new entries and how they compare relative to the competition takes solid research and good advice. Fortunately you're already on Edmunds, and we're here to help you. So use the tools here and let us help you find a new QX70 or whatever luxury SUV turns out to be right for you.
The Used 2017 INFINITI QX70 is offered in the following submodels: QX70 SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A), and 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A).
What do people think of the 2017 INFINITI QX70?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2017 INFINITI QX70 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2017 QX70 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2017 QX70.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 INFINITI QX70 for sale near. There are currently 10 new 2017 QX70s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $25,000 and mileage as low as 15718 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2017 INFINITI QX70.
Can't find a new 2017 INFINITI QX70s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new INFINITI QX70 for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $14,179.
Find a new INFINITI for sale - 8 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $19,534.
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out INFINITI lease specials
