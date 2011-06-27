Estimated values
2016 INFINITI QX70 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,111
|$23,344
|$25,639
|Clean
|$20,492
|$22,650
|$24,849
|Average
|$19,254
|$21,262
|$23,270
|Rough
|$18,015
|$19,874
|$21,691
