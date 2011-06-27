Estimated values
2017 INFINITI Q70 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,056
|$26,789
|$29,648
|Clean
|$23,238
|$25,882
|$28,644
|Average
|$21,602
|$24,068
|$26,635
|Rough
|$19,967
|$22,254
|$24,626
Estimated values
2017 INFINITI Q70 4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,809
|$24,690
|$25,621
|Clean
|$23,000
|$23,855
|$24,753
|Average
|$21,381
|$22,183
|$23,017
|Rough
|$19,762
|$20,511
|$21,281
Estimated values
2017 INFINITI Q70 L 4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,072
|$35,544
|$39,178
|Clean
|$30,982
|$34,341
|$37,851
|Average
|$28,801
|$31,934
|$35,197
|Rough
|$26,620
|$29,527
|$32,542
Estimated values
2017 INFINITI Q70 Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,084
|$24,400
|$26,827
|Clean
|$21,333
|$23,574
|$25,918
|Average
|$19,832
|$21,922
|$24,100
|Rough
|$18,330
|$20,270
|$22,282
Estimated values
2017 INFINITI Q70 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,555
|$33,177
|$36,965
|Clean
|$28,551
|$32,054
|$35,713
|Average
|$26,541
|$29,808
|$33,209
|Rough
|$24,532
|$27,561
|$30,704
Estimated values
2017 INFINITI Q70 L 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,537
|$28,807
|$32,228
|Clean
|$24,669
|$27,832
|$31,137
|Average
|$22,932
|$25,882
|$28,953
|Rough
|$21,196
|$23,931
|$26,769
Estimated values
2017 INFINITI Q70 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,437
|$26,633
|$29,974
|Clean
|$22,641
|$25,732
|$28,959
|Average
|$21,047
|$23,928
|$26,928
|Rough
|$19,454
|$22,125
|$24,897
Estimated values
2017 INFINITI Q70 L 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,100
|$29,528
|$33,113
|Clean
|$25,213
|$28,528
|$31,991
|Average
|$23,438
|$26,529
|$29,748
|Rough
|$21,664
|$24,530
|$27,504
Estimated values
2017 INFINITI Q70 L 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,839
|$34,257
|$37,834
|Clean
|$29,790
|$33,097
|$36,552
|Average
|$27,694
|$30,777
|$33,989
|Rough
|$25,597
|$28,458
|$31,425