Vehicle overview

Everyone likes to witness a good metamorphosis. They impart a spirit of hope and leave us with the sense that anything is possible. As far as automotive metamorphoses go, few have been more dramatic than that exhibited by the Infiniti M45. The car began life as a wallflower; it offered lots of value for the money but was short on sex appeal and outgunned by the competition in terms of style, features and interior room. Infiniti brought the car in for some much-needed revisions, and in model-year 2006, the M made like a butterfly and spread its wings as two dazzling, all-new sedans -- the M35 and M45.

With its sculpted lines, the 2007 Infiniti M45 boasts all the requisite aesthetic upgrades that come with any good redesign, but its makeover is about more than mere appearances. The car has been endowed with a more spacious cabin, one that offers more front head- and legroom than others in its class. The M45's interior design cues are a bit busy when compared to those of competitors like the elegantly understated Lexus GS 430. But overall, the car's cabin is well-built and attractive, and we have no doubt that most folks will be more than satisfied with what it has to offer.

Without a doubt, the M45's most appealing feature is its sporty persona. The muscle-bound 4.5-liter V8 is good for 325 horsepower and 336 pound-feet of torque, and is as solid an engine as you'll find in this segment. Power delivery is explosive, low-end torque is abundant and it's smooth enough to feel at home in a sedan with a six-figure price tag. The suspension is pleasingly firm and the car feels balanced when driven aggressively. The steering is also impressively quick on the Sport model, as it comes with an active rear-steering system.

Relative to the competition, the M45 trails when it comes to refinement. Those seeking a choice with maximum polish will be happiest with a car like the Acura RL, Lexus GS 430 or Mercedes-Benz E550. But the 2007 Infiniti M45 takes top honors for being the true driver's car of its class. If you're an enthusiast, you'll find this Infiniti's bravado downright irresistible.