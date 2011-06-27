  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI M45
  4. Used 2007 INFINITI M45
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(34)
Appraise this car

2007 INFINITI M45 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Explosive power from a smooth V8, roomy cabin, sharp steering, responsive handling, long list of luxury features.
  • Some mediocre interior trim, center stack controls can be a challenge to decipher.
Other years
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2004
2003
INFINITI M45 for Sale
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2004
2003
List Price Estimate
$4,181 - $8,235
Used M45 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Though the 2007 Infiniti M45 doesn't quite match the competition in terms of luxury and refinement, it's a winning choice for those whose priorities are oriented toward performance.

Vehicle overview

Everyone likes to witness a good metamorphosis. They impart a spirit of hope and leave us with the sense that anything is possible. As far as automotive metamorphoses go, few have been more dramatic than that exhibited by the Infiniti M45. The car began life as a wallflower; it offered lots of value for the money but was short on sex appeal and outgunned by the competition in terms of style, features and interior room. Infiniti brought the car in for some much-needed revisions, and in model-year 2006, the M made like a butterfly and spread its wings as two dazzling, all-new sedans -- the M35 and M45.

With its sculpted lines, the 2007 Infiniti M45 boasts all the requisite aesthetic upgrades that come with any good redesign, but its makeover is about more than mere appearances. The car has been endowed with a more spacious cabin, one that offers more front head- and legroom than others in its class. The M45's interior design cues are a bit busy when compared to those of competitors like the elegantly understated Lexus GS 430. But overall, the car's cabin is well-built and attractive, and we have no doubt that most folks will be more than satisfied with what it has to offer.

Without a doubt, the M45's most appealing feature is its sporty persona. The muscle-bound 4.5-liter V8 is good for 325 horsepower and 336 pound-feet of torque, and is as solid an engine as you'll find in this segment. Power delivery is explosive, low-end torque is abundant and it's smooth enough to feel at home in a sedan with a six-figure price tag. The suspension is pleasingly firm and the car feels balanced when driven aggressively. The steering is also impressively quick on the Sport model, as it comes with an active rear-steering system.

Relative to the competition, the M45 trails when it comes to refinement. Those seeking a choice with maximum polish will be happiest with a car like the Acura RL, Lexus GS 430 or Mercedes-Benz E550. But the 2007 Infiniti M45 takes top honors for being the true driver's car of its class. If you're an enthusiast, you'll find this Infiniti's bravado downright irresistible.

2007 INFINITI M45 models

The 2007 Infiniti M45 comes in two flavors: base and Sport. Standard on the base trim are 18-inch alloy wheels, a 10-way power-adjustable driver seat, Rosewood trim, leather upholstery, one-touch up-and-down power windows, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, heated outside mirrors and a 160-watt, six-speaker sound system with a six-CD changer with MP3 playback capability. The Sport trim substitutes aluminum accents for the wood ones and adds 19-inch alloys, a sport-tuned suspension, an active rear-steer system and adaptive HID headlamps.

Available packages add a navigation system, voice-recognition technology, a center-console-mounted DVD player and adaptive cruise control. (This system senses vehicles ahead and adjusts your speed to maintain a selected following distance.) Among the other extras are a lane-departure warning system and a 14-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system.

2007 Highlights

Following last year's redesign, the Infiniti M45 gets only minor tweaks for 2007. A 10-way power-adjustable passenger seat has been added to the standard features list, along with a compass and a HomeLink remote transmitter. The car's Technology and Journey packages have been revised, and a new Advanced Package has been added. New SAE engine rating procedures have also resulted in lower power figures for the V8, but actual performance is unaffected.

Performance & mpg

The rear-wheel-drive M45 is motivated by a brawny 4.5-liter V8 that's capable of 325 hp and 336 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed automatic with automanual capability and downshift rev-matching is standard. An M45 that we tested hit 60 in 5.7 seconds and completed the quarter-mile in 14.4 seconds.

Safety

The M45's suite of safety features includes ABS, stability control, front active head restraints, front seat side- and full-length side-curtain airbags. An available lane-departure warning system alerts the driver of unintended lane drifting. In IIHS crash tests, the 2007 Infiniti M45 scored a "Good" rating  the highest possible  in both frontal and side impact protection.

Driving

The V8 engine in the 2007 Infiniti M45 provides gobs of low-end torque and smoothness. Power delivery, either out on the highway or off the line, is outstanding. Braking performance is impressive, and a firmly tuned suspension provides excellent balance in the corners. The trade-off is that the car, especially in Sport trim, can feel a bit raw around town as the suspension can be unforgiving over large road irregularities.

Interior

The M45's interior is sportier than that of others in its class, with firm, heavily bolstered seats, a can't-miss-it tachometer and real aluminum (in the Sport model) trim. The car's décor isn't as streamlined and eye-pleasing as that of rivals, however. Gauges are lit in a less-than-ambient orange and the center stack controls are a bit busy. Additionally, the Infiniti name and logo are embroidered on the seats, a touch many on our staff found a bit over the top. All in all, though, the M45's cabin is pleasant and well put together, and we have no doubt that most will be more than happy to spend time in it.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 INFINITI M45.

5(85%)
4(15%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
34 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 34 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Outstanding to Own!!
Wendell,11/06/2006
Leased this car about 3 weeks ago. Have been following this model since the redesign in 2006. When my 2003 Volvo S80 lease was about to end, I saw an special on the website. I went in to the local dealer and they were able to set me up. although I went in to get an M35, I ended up deciding on the M45 Sport. The 8 cylinder is only 1 mile per gallon different in the MPG. The power of the 4.5L is quiet but very muscular. The interior comforts are great and the overall appearance of the car bring many compliments. Got a 21 month lease on the car at about $100.00 per month more than I was paying for my S80. love driving this machine....
M45 Sport
desertfox,10/20/2009
Purchased this car used w/27,000 miles on it. CPO Infiniti. I'm a Lexus guy and still own one but this car really opened my eyes. The ride quality is great, no issues with sport suspension. Interior is quiet as any luxury car I have ever driven. This car takes no backseat to any German luxo sedan out there.
Best car I've ever owned
mike8231985,04/19/2012
I had a Mercedes E-class prior to this and was ready for something more sporty. I'm in my 20s, and I think the E-Class is geared towards older people who just want comfort. The M45 is for people who like to drive hard and get thrills from speed and performance. I never thought a sedan would be as much fun/more fun as my BMW 330ci. Reliability is amazing and part of the reason I decided against buying another German car. The Infiniti fits my personality a lot better than the stuffy E-class.
Excellent Car
CTB,10/19/2006
Outstanding sport car in a sedan body; great vehicle for those that like a blend of luxury, quality and speed
See all 34 reviews of the 2007 INFINITI M45
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
325 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
325 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2007 INFINITI M45 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2007 INFINITI M45

Used 2007 INFINITI M45 Overview

The Used 2007 INFINITI M45 is offered in the following submodels: M45 Sedan. Available styles include Sport 4dr Sedan (4.5L 8cyl 5A), and 4dr Sedan (4.5L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 INFINITI M45?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 INFINITI M45s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 INFINITI M45 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 INFINITI M45.

Can't find a used 2007 INFINITI M45s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used INFINITI M45 for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $9,734.

Find a used INFINITI for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $18,947.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI M45 for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $22,612.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $17,321.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 INFINITI M45?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out INFINITI lease specials
Check out INFINITI M45 lease specials

Related Used 2007 INFINITI M45 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles