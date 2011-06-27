Close

No accident history on the carfax report, Advanced Technology Package, Brake Assist w/Preview Braking, Heated & Power Reclining Rear Seats, INFINITI Mobile System, Intelligent Cruise Control, Lane Departure Prevention & Warning System, Power Rear Sunshade, Premium Package, Rearview Monitor, Technology Package, Wireless Headphones. Clean CARFAX.Jackie Cooper INFINITI is committed to customer service, and you have our personal guarantee that we will work hard to save you time and money. We have one of the area's largest new and used inventories, and we are excited about the opportunity to earn your business. Factory trained Certified Technicians inspected this vehicle and it has passed a stringent 167-Point Inspection and Reconditioning Process. We will show you the Carfax and all maintenance work done to vehicle.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 INFINITI M45 x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN1BY0AR4AM650039

Stock: AM650039

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-08-2020