Used 2007 INFINITI M45 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $5,983
2007 INFINITI M45 Sport191,835 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kyle Edwards Buick GMC - Muskogee / Oklahoma
2007 INFINITI M45 4D Sedan ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.Every effort has been made to make sure all vehicle descriptions are accurate, please verify options with one of our sales professionals. Prices include up to $1000 trade assistance and $1000 discount for dealer obtained financing. $399 Documentary fee will be added to every purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 INFINITI M45 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKBY01E57M403923
Stock: 32686B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$12,999
2008 INFINITI M45 Base37,891 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
INFINITI of Charlotte - Matthews / North Carolina
Only 37,891 Miles! Boasts 21 Highway MPG and 16 City MPG! This INFINITI M45 boasts a Gas V8 4.5L/274 engine powering this Automatic transmission. [U01] TECHNOLOGY PKG -inc: Bose 2-channel 8-speaker audio system, hard drive-based navigation system, 8.0" color LCD vehicle info system screen, advanced rearview monitor, iPod interface w/cable, 9.3 gigabyte music box hard drive, voice recognition, Vehicle-speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering, Vehicle security system w/vehicle immobilizer.* This INFINITI M45 Features the Following Options *Vehicle dynamic control (VDC), UV-reducing tinted glass, Universal garage door opener, Traction control system (TCS), Tire pressure monitor w/location display, Rosewood interior trim on instrument panel & doors, Retained accessory pwr for windows & sunroof, Remote keyless entry w/pwr trunk release, Rear window defroster w/timer, Rear wheel drive.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at INFINITI of Charlotte, 9103 E Independence Blvd, Matthews, NC 28105 to claim your INFINITI M45!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI M45 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKBY01E88M500275
Stock: M8M500275
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $9,899
2008 INFINITI M45 x98,297 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bob Wade Lincoln - Harrisonburg / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI M45 x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKBY01F28M550436
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,991
2009 INFINITI M45 Base94,631 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
BMW of Gainesville - Gainesville / Florida
New Arrival! CarFax One Owner! Bluetooth, This 2009 INFINITI M45 Base, has a great Black Obsidian exterior, and a clean Wheat interior! Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Multi-Zone Air Conditioning, Auto Climate Control, Leather Steering Wheel Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof/Moonroof, Aux Audio Input, Seating, Automatic Headlights Keyless Start Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Radio Rain Sensing Wipers Stability Control, ABS Brakes Satellite Radio Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 INFINITI M45 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKBY01E09M700133
Stock: BM26929A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $11,899
2010 INFINITI M45 x111,969 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jackie Cooper INFINITI - Tulsa / Oklahoma
Want us to come to you? No problem! Jackie Cooper INFINITI At Home Car Shopping is here for you. Test drive any vehicle anywhere Home or Office We bring the car to you! At Home Delivery We bring the vehicle & paperwork to you! 3 Day Love It or Leave It Satisfaction Guarantee! In case we missed a picture or a detail you would like to see of this 2010 M45, we are happy to send you A PERSONAL VIDEO walking around the vehicle focusing on the closest details that are important to you. We can send it directly to you via text, email, or Facebook messenger. We look forward to hearing from you!No accident history on the carfax report, Advanced Technology Package, Brake Assist w/Preview Braking, Heated & Power Reclining Rear Seats, INFINITI Mobile System, Intelligent Cruise Control, Lane Departure Prevention & Warning System, Power Rear Sunshade, Premium Package, Rearview Monitor, Technology Package, Wireless Headphones. Clean CARFAX.Jackie Cooper INFINITI is committed to customer service, and you have our personal guarantee that we will work hard to save you time and money. We have one of the area's largest new and used inventories, and we are excited about the opportunity to earn your business. Factory trained Certified Technicians inspected this vehicle and it has passed a stringent 167-Point Inspection and Reconditioning Process. We will show you the Carfax and all maintenance work done to vehicle. Make your dreams a reality please phone or email for vehicle availability and a VIP test drive appointment 918-806-8898.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI M45 x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY0AR4AM650039
Stock: AM650039
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following INFINITI M45 searches: