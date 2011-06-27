Vehicle overview

The previous-generation Infiniti M arrived with V8 power in 2003 ready to do battle in the highly competitive midsize luxury sport sedan class. But conservative styling and a lack of interior room hurt the car's appeal. To address this situation, Infiniti released the redesigned M45 three years later. A larger and much more stylish design, the M series (there's also a V6-powered M35) now competes more broadly and successfully against its Japanese and European rivals.

Now, a few years on, the 2008 Infiniti M45 continues to be a standout in terms of performance and cabin space, and has won wide critical acclaim. This year, the M45 receives all-wheel-drive availability for the first time. Similar to the AWD system on the M35 and FX crossover, the M45x AWD has a normal 50/50 torque split and can apply up to 100 percent of engine power to the rear wheels when needed. Other notable changes this year include revised exterior styling, new interior trim pieces and an upgraded Infiniti navigation system with real-time traffic and hard drive-based digital music storage and playback.

Overall, the M45 continues to be a great choice in the performance-oriented luxury sedan segment. Of course, the M45's main rival for sport-oriented shoppers is BMW's freshened and more powerful 5 Series. Those with bigger pocketbooks and a keener eye for comfort-focused luxury might be more pleased overall with the segment standard Mercedes-Benz E550. Also, the V6-powered M35 could save you money while providing similar features and more than enough power for most buyers. But for all-around competence in a generously equipped and fine-performing luxury sport sedan at this price point, it's hard to find fault with the 2008 Infiniti M45.