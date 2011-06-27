  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI M45
  4. Used 2008 INFINITI M45
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(13)
Appraise this car

2008 INFINITI M45 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive V8 power, responsive handling, spacious cabin, abundant luxury features, available all-wheel drive.
  • Noisy highway ride, non-intuitive center stack controls.
Other years
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2004
2003
INFINITI M45 for Sale
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2004
2003
List Price
$9,899
Used M45 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Thanks to leading-edge technology and potent performance, the 2008 Infiniti M45 maintains its status as a luxury sport sedan front-runner.

Vehicle overview

The previous-generation Infiniti M arrived with V8 power in 2003 ready to do battle in the highly competitive midsize luxury sport sedan class. But conservative styling and a lack of interior room hurt the car's appeal. To address this situation, Infiniti released the redesigned M45 three years later. A larger and much more stylish design, the M series (there's also a V6-powered M35) now competes more broadly and successfully against its Japanese and European rivals.

Now, a few years on, the 2008 Infiniti M45 continues to be a standout in terms of performance and cabin space, and has won wide critical acclaim. This year, the M45 receives all-wheel-drive availability for the first time. Similar to the AWD system on the M35 and FX crossover, the M45x AWD has a normal 50/50 torque split and can apply up to 100 percent of engine power to the rear wheels when needed. Other notable changes this year include revised exterior styling, new interior trim pieces and an upgraded Infiniti navigation system with real-time traffic and hard drive-based digital music storage and playback.

Overall, the M45 continues to be a great choice in the performance-oriented luxury sedan segment. Of course, the M45's main rival for sport-oriented shoppers is BMW's freshened and more powerful 5 Series. Those with bigger pocketbooks and a keener eye for comfort-focused luxury might be more pleased overall with the segment standard Mercedes-Benz E550. Also, the V6-powered M35 could save you money while providing similar features and more than enough power for most buyers. But for all-around competence in a generously equipped and fine-performing luxury sport sedan at this price point, it's hard to find fault with the 2008 Infiniti M45.

2008 INFINITI M45 models

The 2008 Infiniti M45 is a midsize luxury sport sedan offered in two fully equipped trim levels: base and x AWD. The standard rear-drive M45 comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, leather upholstery, 10-way power and climate-controlled front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, wood accents, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a sunroof and Bluetooth. A six-speaker audio system with a six-CD/MP3 changer, satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack is also standard. The M45x AWD comes with all-wheel drive, of course, and is slightly different in terms of standard and optional feature availability. For rear-drive M45s only, the Sport Package adds rear active steering, a sport-tuned suspension, 19-inch wheels, high-performance tires, a sport steering wheel and different interior trim and seats.

Other optional packages pile on more technology and luxury with amenities. The Technology Package includes an eight-speaker Bose audio system with a dedicated iPod interface and a hard drive-based navigation system with digital music storage, voice recognition, real-time traffic and a rearview camera. On top of that, the Advanced Technology Package adds a 14-speaker surround-sound Bose audio system, adaptive cruise control and additional safety features. The top-shelf Premium Package includes both technology packages and also adds power reclining and heated rear seats, rear audio controls, a rear sunshade and an entertainment system.

2008 Highlights

The 2008 Infiniti M45 gets optional all-wheel drive and the same subsequent "x AWD" nomenclature found on the all-wheel-drive M35. Notable technological upgrades this year include a new lane departure warning system and a switch to a hard drive-based navigation system with real-time traffic and digital music storage capabilities. There's also revised interior and exterior styling. Last year's Sport trim level has been dropped but a new sport package effectively takes its place.

Performance & mpg

The M45 features a 4.5-liter V8 that generates 325 horsepower and 336 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed transmission with manual shift control and downshift rev-matching transmits power to the rear wheels, or to all four wheels on all-wheel-drive models. In past testing, we hustled an M45 to 60 mph in only 5.7 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy for 2008 is competitive with its rivals at 16 mpg city and 21 mpg highway for rear-drive models. AWD models have a 14/20 mpg rating.

Safety

The 2008 Infiniti M45 includes standard antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability control, traction control, front-seat side airbags, full-length head curtain airbags and active front head restraints. An available advanced lane departure warning system alerts the driver of unintended lane drifting and, if necessary, automatically applies slight brake pressure to the wheels opposite the side of departure direction to help prevent the M from inadvertently drifting out of its intended lane. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash testing, the M45 scored a top-ranked "Good" rating for both frontal-offset and side impact protection.

Driving

The V8-equipped 2008 Infiniti M45 offers plenty of torque, with smooth and abundant power delivery around town or on the highway. The firmly calibrated suspension provides a fine balance between ride and handling qualities, and the M also exhibits impressive braking performance and steering response. Although we generally find it to our liking, consumers with a luxury bias may find the steering and suspension feedback a bit harsh around town and over uneven pavement, especially in extra-firm Sport Package models.

Interior

The Infiniti M45's large cabin seats five comfortably and is well appointed with leather trim and standard rosewood accents. Its seats are firm, highly adjustable and comfortably bolstered, even in non-Sport Package vehicles. While past models weren't quite as elegant and thoughtfully refined as others in its class, the 2008 M features new electroluminescent gauges with "gear-like" detailing, a revised center console, updated trim and new color options that should help it better compete against even luxury-oriented rivals.

Shoppers focused on the sport side of the equation will feel right at home with the M's simple layout, especially in Sport Package-equipped models with their unique steering wheel and shifter stitching, exclusive front sport seats, aluminum cabin accents and bright-trimmed pedals. The layout of the center stack controls still isn't as clean and intuitive as we'd like; however, it is still friendlier than some of its German competitors' point-and-click interfaces.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 INFINITI M45.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
13 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good solid vehicle
MTCS,02/06/2009
I traded in a 2009 Maxima for the 2008 M45X (new). This is a very nice luxury vehicle. It has all the toys inside that the BMW 5 series has. The smart cruise control is awesome. This vehicle accelerates very quick. This car is a keeper. It is not a head turner. I think the goodies inside with all the electronic gadgets you get to play with is where you get your monies worth out of 2008 M45X. The surround sound is awesome. Pretty quiet ride, not as smooth on rough roads as I was expecting. On the highway you cannot tell the difference between 75 and 90 mph. Simply a well built machine. I had buyers remorse initially but the car has won me over, this car is a keeper!
Best car ever owned.
Joe Warner,10/01/2008
The 2008 M45x is one of the most luxurious and best handling sedans in this category. It may not be the best in every category but the combination of luxury, performance and features is excellent.
Love it and for the money....
sunpower,11/12/2008
I leased mine with a two year contract. At the end of the lease, I am very happy with the car. It has good acceleration, its comfortable and its stylish but not over the top. It doesn't attract too much attention but when I sit inside I feel pampered. Good features are ride and technology. Bad features are gas mileage and noise level.
Not as flashy but just as nice
MTCS,02/18/2009
Traded in a 09 Maxima for the 08 Infiniti M45X. I test drove the 08 G37 and a 08 BMW 550. The G 37 actually drives better but I figured I would get the top of the line and go with the M. The car does not turn heads but as the other reviewer put it, you get pampered when you get inside. I had a Maxima prior to this so I understand all the gadgets. Everything is laid out well. It has great power, you will not get embarrassed on the acceleration lane and on a smooth road you cant tell the difference between 65 and 85. The surround sound is like a concert hall. Around town the ride is a little bouncy, you will feel most bumps in the road and the M goes through gas.
See all 13 reviews of the 2008 INFINITI M45
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
325 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
325 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2008 INFINITI M45 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2008 INFINITI M45

Used 2008 INFINITI M45 Overview

The Used 2008 INFINITI M45 is offered in the following submodels: M45 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (4.5L 8cyl 5A), and x 4dr Sedan AWD (4.5L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 INFINITI M45?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 INFINITI M45 trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 INFINITI M45 x is priced between $9,899 and$9,899 with odometer readings between 98297 and98297 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 INFINITI M45s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 INFINITI M45 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2008 M45s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,899 and mileage as low as 98297 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 INFINITI M45.

Can't find a used 2008 INFINITI M45s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used INFINITI M45 for sale - 5 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $17,561.

Find a used INFINITI for sale - 5 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $23,793.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI M45 for sale - 4 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $15,058.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI for sale - 4 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $8,303.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 INFINITI M45?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out INFINITI lease specials
Check out INFINITI M45 lease specials

Related Used 2008 INFINITI M45 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles