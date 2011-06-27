  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI M45
  4. Used 2009 INFINITI M45
  5. Review
Appraise this car

2009 INFINITI M45 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive V8 power, adept handling, comfortable and handsome interior, long list of luxury features, available all-wheel drive.
  • Noisy highway ride, non-intuitive center stack controls.
Other years
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2004
2003
INFINITI M45 for Sale
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2004
2003
List Price Estimate
$6,547 - $11,986
Used M45 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Blending high technology with luxury and performance, the 2009 Infiniti M45 continues to be a contender in the luxury sport sedan market.

Vehicle overview

Luxury sport sedans have long been the exclusive stomping ground for the high-end European manufacturers. Challengers from Asia have managed to chip away at this market segment over the years, thanks to a steady evolution of better products. For a prime example, look no further than the 2009 Infiniti M45.

The V8-powered M45 offers performance and luxury comparable to that of the venerable German marques, all while sparing a healthy amount of cash from the bottom line. The midsize Infiniti also delivers an astounding amount of technology that enhances nearly every aspect of the driving experience. Adding to the appeal is the availability of the all-wheel-drive M45x.

With the M45's smaller-engined M35 stablemate arriving on the scene this year with a reworked V6 power plant, a sibling rivalry seems inevitable. The M35 now produces more than 300 horsepower and exhibits nearly identical handling prowess, so the dividing line within the M line has been blurred. As it stands, either of these Infiniti Ms proves worthy of consideration against stalwart luxury sedans like the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class as well as other desirable entries like the Jaguar XF and Lexus GS.

2009 INFINITI M45 models

The 2009 Infiniti M45 is a midsize luxury sport sedan available in two well-equipped trim levels. The base model M45 and the all-wheel-drive M45x have standard features that include 18-inch alloy wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, a sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, leather upholstery, 10-way power front seats with heating and cooling, driver-seat memory settings, dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth and a six-speaker audio system with a six-CD/MP3 changer and an auxiliary audio jack.

Options are grouped into packages with slight variations between the M45 and M45x. The Sport package, which is not available on the G45x, includes 19-inch alloy wheels with high-performance tires, sport body styling, rear active steering, a stiffer sport-tuned suspension, aluminum trim that replaces the standard wood accents and sport seats with added side bolstering. The technology package adds a hard-drive-based navigation system, an upgraded eight-speaker Bose sound system with a 9GB music server, a rearview camera, iPod connectivity and voice-activated controls. An advanced technology package can be added that includes a premium 14-speaker surround sound system, a lane departure warning system and adaptive cruise control.

A mobile entertainment system is available in conjunction with all previous packages, but only for rear-wheel-drive M45s. This package basically consists of a rear entertainment system. Finally, a premium package is available that includes all of the previous packages (minus the sport package) and adds heated and reclining rear seats, rear air-conditioning and audio controls, and a power rear sunshade.

2009 Highlights

The Infiniti M45 heads into 2009 without any significant changes.

Performance & mpg

The 2009 Infiniti M45 is powered by a 4.5-liter V8 that cranks out 325 hp and 336 pound-feet of torque. The standard transmission is a five-speed automatic featuring manual shift control and rev-matched downshifts. Fuel economy comes in at an EPA-estimated 16 mpg city/21 mpg highway and 18 mpg in combined driving. The M45x drops slightly to 14/20/16 mpg.

Safety

The Infiniti M45 comes standard with antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. The advanced technology package adds safety features including an advanced lane departure warning system that alerts the driver of unintended lane drifting, then applies light brake pressure to specific wheels to maintain lane placement. Also included is an array of sensors that detect an impending crash and tighten the seatbelts. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gives the M45 its highest mark of "Good" for frontal and side impacts.

Driving

The 2009 Infiniti M45, with its potent V8, provides plenty of power for most drivers. Considering the M45's superb handling capabilities, the ride quality is surprisingly comfortable and compliant -- though some with a penchant for full-luxury cars may find it a bit harsh, especially when equipped with the sport package. On the open highway, road noise is kept to acceptable levels, but the M45 is not as silent as a competing BMW 5 Series or Mercedes E550.

Interior

Infiniti's M45 has a spacious cabin that comfortably seats four adults. Materials quality is first-rate, with rich leather and pleasing wood appointments. Even in base trim, the front seats are firm and supportive, with plenty of power-adjustable settings. Opting for the Sport package enhances the M's athletic nature by adding racier seats with more aggressive side bolstering and race-inspired accents throughout the cabin. The gauges are bright and legible, but the center stack controls are a bit busy, with a dizzying array of buttons. Even so, you'll probably find them easier to operate than some of the menu-based systems on German luxury sedans.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2009 INFINITI M45.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
325 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
325 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2009 INFINITI M45 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2009 INFINITI M45

Used 2009 INFINITI M45 Overview

The Used 2009 INFINITI M45 is offered in the following submodels: M45 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (4.5L 8cyl 5A), and x 4dr Sedan AWD (4.5L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 INFINITI M45?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 INFINITI M45s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 INFINITI M45 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 INFINITI M45.

Can't find a used 2009 INFINITI M45s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used INFINITI M45 for sale - 5 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $22,446.

Find a used INFINITI for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $24,756.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI M45 for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $8,873.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI for sale - 1 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $24,275.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 INFINITI M45?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out INFINITI lease specials
Check out INFINITI M45 lease specials

Related Used 2009 INFINITI M45 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles