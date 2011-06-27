Vehicle overview

Luxury sport sedans have long been the exclusive stomping ground for the high-end European manufacturers. Challengers from Asia have managed to chip away at this market segment over the years, thanks to a steady evolution of better products. For a prime example, look no further than the 2009 Infiniti M45.

The V8-powered M45 offers performance and luxury comparable to that of the venerable German marques, all while sparing a healthy amount of cash from the bottom line. The midsize Infiniti also delivers an astounding amount of technology that enhances nearly every aspect of the driving experience. Adding to the appeal is the availability of the all-wheel-drive M45x.

With the M45's smaller-engined M35 stablemate arriving on the scene this year with a reworked V6 power plant, a sibling rivalry seems inevitable. The M35 now produces more than 300 horsepower and exhibits nearly identical handling prowess, so the dividing line within the M line has been blurred. As it stands, either of these Infiniti Ms proves worthy of consideration against stalwart luxury sedans like the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class as well as other desirable entries like the Jaguar XF and Lexus GS.