2009 INFINITI M45 Review
Pros & Cons
- Impressive V8 power, adept handling, comfortable and handsome interior, long list of luxury features, available all-wheel drive.
- Noisy highway ride, non-intuitive center stack controls.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Blending high technology with luxury and performance, the 2009 Infiniti M45 continues to be a contender in the luxury sport sedan market.
Vehicle overview
Luxury sport sedans have long been the exclusive stomping ground for the high-end European manufacturers. Challengers from Asia have managed to chip away at this market segment over the years, thanks to a steady evolution of better products. For a prime example, look no further than the 2009 Infiniti M45.
The V8-powered M45 offers performance and luxury comparable to that of the venerable German marques, all while sparing a healthy amount of cash from the bottom line. The midsize Infiniti also delivers an astounding amount of technology that enhances nearly every aspect of the driving experience. Adding to the appeal is the availability of the all-wheel-drive M45x.
With the M45's smaller-engined M35 stablemate arriving on the scene this year with a reworked V6 power plant, a sibling rivalry seems inevitable. The M35 now produces more than 300 horsepower and exhibits nearly identical handling prowess, so the dividing line within the M line has been blurred. As it stands, either of these Infiniti Ms proves worthy of consideration against stalwart luxury sedans like the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class as well as other desirable entries like the Jaguar XF and Lexus GS.
2009 INFINITI M45 models
The 2009 Infiniti M45 is a midsize luxury sport sedan available in two well-equipped trim levels. The base model M45 and the all-wheel-drive M45x have standard features that include 18-inch alloy wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, a sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, leather upholstery, 10-way power front seats with heating and cooling, driver-seat memory settings, dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth and a six-speaker audio system with a six-CD/MP3 changer and an auxiliary audio jack.
Options are grouped into packages with slight variations between the M45 and M45x. The Sport package, which is not available on the G45x, includes 19-inch alloy wheels with high-performance tires, sport body styling, rear active steering, a stiffer sport-tuned suspension, aluminum trim that replaces the standard wood accents and sport seats with added side bolstering. The technology package adds a hard-drive-based navigation system, an upgraded eight-speaker Bose sound system with a 9GB music server, a rearview camera, iPod connectivity and voice-activated controls. An advanced technology package can be added that includes a premium 14-speaker surround sound system, a lane departure warning system and adaptive cruise control.
A mobile entertainment system is available in conjunction with all previous packages, but only for rear-wheel-drive M45s. This package basically consists of a rear entertainment system. Finally, a premium package is available that includes all of the previous packages (minus the sport package) and adds heated and reclining rear seats, rear air-conditioning and audio controls, and a power rear sunshade.
2009 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2009 Infiniti M45 is powered by a 4.5-liter V8 that cranks out 325 hp and 336 pound-feet of torque. The standard transmission is a five-speed automatic featuring manual shift control and rev-matched downshifts. Fuel economy comes in at an EPA-estimated 16 mpg city/21 mpg highway and 18 mpg in combined driving. The M45x drops slightly to 14/20/16 mpg.
Safety
The Infiniti M45 comes standard with antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. The advanced technology package adds safety features including an advanced lane departure warning system that alerts the driver of unintended lane drifting, then applies light brake pressure to specific wheels to maintain lane placement. Also included is an array of sensors that detect an impending crash and tighten the seatbelts. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gives the M45 its highest mark of "Good" for frontal and side impacts.
Driving
The 2009 Infiniti M45, with its potent V8, provides plenty of power for most drivers. Considering the M45's superb handling capabilities, the ride quality is surprisingly comfortable and compliant -- though some with a penchant for full-luxury cars may find it a bit harsh, especially when equipped with the sport package. On the open highway, road noise is kept to acceptable levels, but the M45 is not as silent as a competing BMW 5 Series or Mercedes E550.
Interior
Infiniti's M45 has a spacious cabin that comfortably seats four adults. Materials quality is first-rate, with rich leather and pleasing wood appointments. Even in base trim, the front seats are firm and supportive, with plenty of power-adjustable settings. Opting for the Sport package enhances the M's athletic nature by adding racier seats with more aggressive side bolstering and race-inspired accents throughout the cabin. The gauges are bright and legible, but the center stack controls are a bit busy, with a dizzying array of buttons. Even so, you'll probably find them easier to operate than some of the menu-based systems on German luxury sedans.
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2009 INFINITI M45.
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the M45
Related Used 2009 INFINITI M45 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2010
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2013
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2015
- Used BMW X6 2018
- Used Audi A3 2018
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2010
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback News
- Hyundai Veloster 2019
- 2021 BMW 5 Series News
- 2021 Mazda 3 News
- 2019 3500
- 2021 Toyota Mirai News
- 2020 M4 CS
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2021 Chevrolet Equinox News
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- INFINITI Q50 2019
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- INFINITI QX60 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2020 Q50
- 2019 QX50
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 INFINITI Q60