Used 2006 INFINITI M45 for Sale Near Me

5 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
M45 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 5 out of 5 listings
  • 2007 INFINITI M45 Sport in Black
    used

    2007 INFINITI M45 Sport

    191,835 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,983

    Details
  • 2008 INFINITI M45 in Black
    used

    2008 INFINITI M45

    37,891 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,999

    Details
  • 2008 INFINITI M45 x in Black
    used

    2008 INFINITI M45 x

    98,297 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,899

    Details
  • 2009 INFINITI M45 in Black
    used

    2009 INFINITI M45

    94,631 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,991

    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI M45 x in Black
    used

    2010 INFINITI M45 x

    111,969 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,899

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following INFINITI M45 searches:

Showing 1 - 5 out of 5 listings
  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI M45
  4. Used 2006 INFINITI M45

Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI M45

Read recent reviews for the INFINITI M45
Overall Consumer Rating
4.890 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 90 reviews
  • 5
    (82%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 2
    (1%)
BMW Handling with Lexus Reliability
J Anthony,12/08/2015
Sport 4dr Sedan (4.5L 8cyl 5A)
This is an amazing sports sedan sleeper. The various car magazine comparisons all rated the Infiniti M45 top of the class in 2006 and 2007. I found this car listed on a Jalopnik review for top used luxury car bargains and boy were they on top of it. The 4.5 V-8 is incredibly smooth and powerful. The best feature of all is that the car drives and handles amazingly! In addition, basic maintenance items like brakes, wheel bearing hubs and other little issues on a 9 year old car are super easy to fix and parts are very affordable. Many parts have an identical low-priced Nissan part number if you do a little research or lurking around on nicoclub.com I also drive this car year-round and with Michelin X-ice tires it is remarkably sure-footed in the snow and ice. If you've been driving around in a Camry or Accord or Fusion or other plain old 4 door sedan, do yourself a favor and consider what I did. I sold my 2013 Accord through Craigslist and picked up the 2006 Infiniti M45 Sport and had $5,000 left in my pocket. I went from plain old transportation to one of the best used sports sedans this side of a BMW M5 but without the reliability concerns!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
INFINITI
M45
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related INFINITI M45 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings