Used 2006 INFINITI M45 for Sale Near Me

This is an amazing sports sedan sleeper. The various car magazine comparisons all rated the Infiniti M45 top of the class in 2006 and 2007. I found this car listed on a Jalopnik review for top used luxury car bargains and boy were they on top of it. The 4.5 V-8 is incredibly smooth and powerful. The best feature of all is that the car drives and handles amazingly! In addition, basic maintenance items like brakes, wheel bearing hubs and other little issues on a 9 year old car are super easy to fix and parts are very affordable. Many parts have an identical low-priced Nissan part number if you do a little research or lurking around on nicoclub.com I also drive this car year-round and with Michelin X-ice tires it is remarkably sure-footed in the snow and ice. If you've been driving around in a Camry or Accord or Fusion or other plain old 4 door sedan, do yourself a favor and consider what I did. I sold my 2013 Accord through Craigslist and picked up the 2006 Infiniti M45 Sport and had $5,000 left in my pocket. I went from plain old transportation to one of the best used sports sedans this side of a BMW M5 but without the reliability concerns!

Read more