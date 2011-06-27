Used 2007 INFINITI M35 Consumer Reviews
253,154 Miles on her and still going strong
I bought the car new and now my youngest daughter is ready to start driving. Except looking like a dad's kind of car show wants her. I have never had any issues with this car. It has been a pleasure to have for all these years. It now is worth way more to me than if I wanted to sell it or trade it in. I would own this car again and again after that. I wish that Americans would build this quality of a car.
Just what I wanted
This is my fourth Infiniti (3 G's previously), and I couldn't be happier. Bought this '07 with 32k miles about two montha ago and it looks and drives like new. Loved my G's, but they were just a little on the small side for me. I'm a bigger guy (6' 225 lb) and this car fits me like a glove Made the mistake of buying low mileage, used BMW-won't do that again! This vehicle is exactly what I wanted: performance, handling, styling, comfort and (hopefully) great reliability.
Japanese BMW.
This car is a monster. I bought a lease turn in with 16.8 K miles, non smoker car build in 09-07. I'm not too crazy about all the electronic doo dahs but have learned to get used to them. When you step on the gas this car really moves. Many of the reviewers have said the handling improves with Michelins. I put new Michelins on her today, and wow what a difference. Great car, great value. Next car is definitely going to be an Infiniti. My last car was a Japanese made Acura and I was very satisfied with her.
Unique choice
Uses a modified version of the platform in the 350Z and the G35 and shares some of their sporty and rough-around-the- edges "muscle-car" characteristics, while also overlapping some with German premium brands -- but without matching their finesse, quiet smoothness, and "aristocratic" style. You only get a five (not 6) speed manually shift-able automatic transmission, so highway mileage suffers; but, this car is all about fast acceleration, not about finesse or keeping mpg over 20. Inside, it has many of the upscale electronics you'd expect from Japan, yet includes a lot of the old-fashioned buttons too which I found tedious but some might like as familiar.
Great Car!
I've owned my 2007 Infiniti M35x for 3 years. I bought it with 86,000 miles and have put on an additional 50,000. In that time I've replaced the brakes rotors and pads, tires, and 2 front wheel bearings. Nothing out of the ordinary for a car of that age with that many miles on it. This car could seriously get you into trouble! The acceleration is very impressive, highway acceleration/passing and on-ramp merging is a breeze. The only thing I'm not all that impressed with is the bluetooth technology and navigation are a bit primitive, but that's only because of the fact it's a 2007. I'm not all that impressed with the factory stereo by Bose, and would have gotten the upgrade if I bought the vehicle new. Repairs are expensive when they happen, but frequency is very rare as long as you maintain the car and keep up regular schedules. I take very good care of my vehicles and use only synthetic for oil changes and keep a strict schedule on tire balance and rotations.
