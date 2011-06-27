Used 2007 INFINITI M35 Consumer Reviews

253,154 Miles on her and still going strong Greg Anderson , 07/08/2015 x 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 26 of 27 people found this review helpful I bought the car new and now my youngest daughter is ready to start driving. Except looking like a dad's kind of car show wants her. I have never had any issues with this car. It has been a pleasure to have for all these years. It now is worth way more to me than if I wanted to sell it or trade it in. I would own this car again and again after that. I wish that Americans would build this quality of a car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Just what I wanted bugsy69 , 10/20/2012 13 of 13 people found this review helpful This is my fourth Infiniti (3 G's previously), and I couldn't be happier. Bought this '07 with 32k miles about two montha ago and it looks and drives like new. Loved my G's, but they were just a little on the small side for me. I'm a bigger guy (6' 225 lb) and this car fits me like a glove Made the mistake of buying low mileage, used BMW-won't do that again! This vehicle is exactly what I wanted: performance, handling, styling, comfort and (hopefully) great reliability.

Japanese BMW. egpinaz , 05/12/2011 11 of 11 people found this review helpful This car is a monster. I bought a lease turn in with 16.8 K miles, non smoker car build in 09-07. I'm not too crazy about all the electronic doo dahs but have learned to get used to them. When you step on the gas this car really moves. Many of the reviewers have said the handling improves with Michelins. I put new Michelins on her today, and wow what a difference. Great car, great value. Next car is definitely going to be an Infiniti. My last car was a Japanese made Acura and I was very satisfied with her.

Unique choice DomAMarc , 10/22/2006 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Uses a modified version of the platform in the 350Z and the G35 and shares some of their sporty and rough-around-the- edges "muscle-car" characteristics, while also overlapping some with German premium brands -- but without matching their finesse, quiet smoothness, and "aristocratic" style. You only get a five (not 6) speed manually shift-able automatic transmission, so highway mileage suffers; but, this car is all about fast acceleration, not about finesse or keeping mpg over 20. Inside, it has many of the upscale electronics you'd expect from Japan, yet includes a lot of the old-fashioned buttons too which I found tedious but some might like as familiar.