Estimated values
2007 INFINITI M35 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,916
|$5,664
|$6,624
|Clean
|$3,530
|$5,109
|$5,972
|Average
|$2,756
|$3,998
|$4,667
|Rough
|$1,983
|$2,887
|$3,363
Estimated values
2007 INFINITI M35 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,873
|$5,665
|$6,647
|Clean
|$3,491
|$5,109
|$5,992
|Average
|$2,726
|$3,998
|$4,683
|Rough
|$1,961
|$2,887
|$3,374
Estimated values
2007 INFINITI M35 x 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,096
|$5,809
|$6,749
|Clean
|$3,692
|$5,239
|$6,085
|Average
|$2,883
|$4,100
|$4,756
|Rough
|$2,074
|$2,961
|$3,427