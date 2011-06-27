  1. Home
Used 2009 INFINITI G37 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2009 G37
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,900
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/520.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,900
Torque270 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower330 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,900
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,900
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,900
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
first aid kityes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,900
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,900
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,900
Front head room39.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.8 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.4 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,900
Rear head room34.5 in.
Rear hip Room48.2 in.
Rear leg room29.8 in.
Rear shoulder room52.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,900
Front track60.8 in.
Length183.1 in.
Curb weight3633 lbs.
Gross weight4656 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.30 cd.
Height54.8 in.
EPA interior volume99.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width71.8 in.
Rear track61.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,900
Exterior Colors
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Vibrant Red
  • Athens Blue
  • Amethyst Graphite
  • Black Obsidian
  • Moonlight White
  • Platinum Graphite
  • Blue Slate
Interior Colors
  • Wheat, leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • Stone, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,900
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P225/50R18 94V tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,900
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.
