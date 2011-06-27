  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI G37
  4. Used 2009 INFINITI G37
  5. Appraisal value

2009 INFINITI G37 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2009 INFINITI G37 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,512$7,660$8,984
Clean$5,037$6,991$8,179
Average$4,087$5,651$6,570
Rough$3,138$4,311$4,960
Sell my 2009 INFINITI G37 with EdmundsShop for a used INFINITI G37 near you
Estimated values
2009 INFINITI G37 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,715$9,508$11,227
Clean$6,137$8,677$10,221
Average$4,980$7,014$8,210
Rough$3,823$5,351$6,198
Sell my 2009 INFINITI G37 with EdmundsShop for a used INFINITI G37 near you
Estimated values
2009 INFINITI G37 Journey 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,853$8,314$9,829
Clean$5,348$7,587$8,948
Average$4,340$6,133$7,187
Rough$3,332$4,679$5,426
Sell my 2009 INFINITI G37 with EdmundsShop for a used INFINITI G37 near you
Estimated values
2009 INFINITI G37 x 2dr Coupe AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,175$8,222$9,489
Clean$5,643$7,503$8,639
Average$4,579$6,066$6,939
Rough$3,515$4,628$5,239
Sell my 2009 INFINITI G37 with EdmundsShop for a used INFINITI G37 near you
Estimated values
2009 INFINITI G37 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,709$9,065$10,519
Clean$6,131$8,272$9,577
Average$4,975$6,687$7,692
Rough$3,819$5,102$5,808
Sell my 2009 INFINITI G37 with EdmundsShop for a used INFINITI G37 near you
Estimated values
2009 INFINITI G37 S Sport 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,620$7,569$8,774
Clean$5,136$6,907$7,988
Average$4,168$5,584$6,416
Rough$3,199$4,260$4,844
Sell my 2009 INFINITI G37 with EdmundsShop for a used INFINITI G37 near you
Estimated values
2009 INFINITI G37 Journey 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,260$7,281$8,527
Clean$4,807$6,644$7,763
Average$3,901$5,371$6,235
Rough$2,994$4,098$4,708
Sell my 2009 INFINITI G37 with EdmundsShop for a used INFINITI G37 near you
Estimated values
2009 INFINITI G37 Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,385$8,568$9,918
Clean$5,835$7,819$9,030
Average$4,735$6,321$7,253
Rough$3,635$4,822$5,476
Sell my 2009 INFINITI G37 with EdmundsShop for a used INFINITI G37 near you
Estimated values
2009 INFINITI G37 x 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,450$7,272$8,399
Clean$4,980$6,636$7,646
Average$4,041$5,364$6,141
Rough$3,102$4,093$4,637
Sell my 2009 INFINITI G37 with EdmundsShop for a used INFINITI G37 near you
Estimated values
2009 INFINITI G37 S Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,034$8,112$9,398
Clean$5,514$7,403$8,556
Average$4,475$5,984$6,872
Rough$3,435$4,566$5,189
Sell my 2009 INFINITI G37 with EdmundsShop for a used INFINITI G37 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 INFINITI G37 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 INFINITI G37 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,037 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,991 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a INFINITI G37 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 INFINITI G37 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,037 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,991 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 INFINITI G37, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 INFINITI G37 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,037 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,991 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 INFINITI G37. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 INFINITI G37 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 INFINITI G37 ranges from $3,138 to $8,984, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 INFINITI G37 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.