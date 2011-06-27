Estimated values
2009 INFINITI G37 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,512
|$7,660
|$8,984
|Clean
|$5,037
|$6,991
|$8,179
|Average
|$4,087
|$5,651
|$6,570
|Rough
|$3,138
|$4,311
|$4,960
Estimated values
2009 INFINITI G37 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,715
|$9,508
|$11,227
|Clean
|$6,137
|$8,677
|$10,221
|Average
|$4,980
|$7,014
|$8,210
|Rough
|$3,823
|$5,351
|$6,198
Estimated values
2009 INFINITI G37 Journey 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,853
|$8,314
|$9,829
|Clean
|$5,348
|$7,587
|$8,948
|Average
|$4,340
|$6,133
|$7,187
|Rough
|$3,332
|$4,679
|$5,426
Estimated values
2009 INFINITI G37 x 2dr Coupe AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,175
|$8,222
|$9,489
|Clean
|$5,643
|$7,503
|$8,639
|Average
|$4,579
|$6,066
|$6,939
|Rough
|$3,515
|$4,628
|$5,239
Estimated values
2009 INFINITI G37 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,709
|$9,065
|$10,519
|Clean
|$6,131
|$8,272
|$9,577
|Average
|$4,975
|$6,687
|$7,692
|Rough
|$3,819
|$5,102
|$5,808
Estimated values
2009 INFINITI G37 S Sport 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,620
|$7,569
|$8,774
|Clean
|$5,136
|$6,907
|$7,988
|Average
|$4,168
|$5,584
|$6,416
|Rough
|$3,199
|$4,260
|$4,844
Estimated values
2009 INFINITI G37 Journey 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,260
|$7,281
|$8,527
|Clean
|$4,807
|$6,644
|$7,763
|Average
|$3,901
|$5,371
|$6,235
|Rough
|$2,994
|$4,098
|$4,708
Estimated values
2009 INFINITI G37 Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,385
|$8,568
|$9,918
|Clean
|$5,835
|$7,819
|$9,030
|Average
|$4,735
|$6,321
|$7,253
|Rough
|$3,635
|$4,822
|$5,476
Estimated values
2009 INFINITI G37 x 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,450
|$7,272
|$8,399
|Clean
|$4,980
|$6,636
|$7,646
|Average
|$4,041
|$5,364
|$6,141
|Rough
|$3,102
|$4,093
|$4,637
Estimated values
2009 INFINITI G37 S Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,034
|$8,112
|$9,398
|Clean
|$5,514
|$7,403
|$8,556
|Average
|$4,475
|$5,984
|$6,872
|Rough
|$3,435
|$4,566
|$5,189