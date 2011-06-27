Estimated values
2002 Hyundai Accent GL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,011
|$2,231
|$2,874
|Clean
|$892
|$1,975
|$2,549
|Average
|$656
|$1,464
|$1,900
|Rough
|$420
|$952
|$1,250
Estimated values
2002 Hyundai Accent GS 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,013
|$1,721
|$2,093
|Clean
|$895
|$1,524
|$1,857
|Average
|$658
|$1,129
|$1,384
|Rough
|$421
|$735
|$911
Estimated values
2002 Hyundai Accent GS 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$972
|$1,596
|$1,923
|Clean
|$859
|$1,413
|$1,706
|Average
|$631
|$1,047
|$1,271
|Rough
|$404
|$681
|$837
Estimated values
2002 Hyundai Accent L 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$806
|$1,588
|$1,998
|Clean
|$712
|$1,406
|$1,773
|Average
|$524
|$1,042
|$1,321
|Rough
|$335
|$678
|$869
Estimated values
2002 Hyundai Accent GL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$908
|$1,773
|$2,227
|Clean
|$802
|$1,570
|$1,975
|Average
|$590
|$1,163
|$1,472
|Rough
|$378
|$757
|$969