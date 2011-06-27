Used 2002 Hyundai Accent Consumer Reviews

As Good as an Aerostar mikehs2 , 10/25/2011 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Best car I've ever owned. 133,000 miles, 40 mpg, yes 40! on the highway. I checked it 3 times! No oil burn. Only service issue was the rear brake cylinders which Hyundai happily replaced. Have to service the car every 7,500 miles and due the proper maintenance. Make sure you change the timing belt at 90,000, and if you have an auto transmission, it has to be serviced every 30,000. Don't be shy to buy one used, if it's the 5 speed manual. I'm sure ours will go at least 250,000. Report Abuse

13 years & counting!! Jim Hoth , 09/27/2015 L 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought my Accent L new in early 2003. It was a carryover 2002 model, so an additional $500 was taken off of the already low $9,495 window sticker. I was not after a car with a lot of bells & whistles... in fact, I liked that it was a bare bones base model as I felt there would be far less to wear out when it got older. 13 years later I have 77,000 miles on it & can truthfully say it's been the most reliable car I've ever had. it's started in -21F with wind chills of near -50F, it's idled in 102 degree heat with the temp gauge never leaving the midway point. It handles decent on wet roads, fair in the snow, & excellent on dry pavement. I have done very little to it except routine maintenance, which I have done everything at their recommended intervals. The engine is smooth, I can shift the 5 speed manual transmission with one finger, & the original paint looks like new yet. The only items I have had wear poorly are the shifter boot, the door panels faded very easily, & I am now needing to have the foam rubber inside the drivers seat replaced. The exhaust flex pipe developed a hole in 2010, but it was covered by the 10 year / 100,000 mile warranty. The gas mileage is far above what the window sticker rates it at. I consistently get 40-43 MPG in the Summer & have even topped 50 MPG once on a trip with all highway miles @ 55 MPH. I use Bosch triple platinum plugs, full synthetic oil, & run mid-grade unleaded. I plan to have this car for many years yet. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Unreliable kurtish , 02/18/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Bought used, don't do that! 65K warranty used for transmission at 32K. Out of warranty transmission replaced at 82K. Owned 3 years with 6 breakdowns requiring towing. I have never had this much trouble with any other car. Rapid loss of value. Intermittent poor shifting even after dealer service. I can't recommend this car in any way. Report Abuse

Reliable, inexpensive Alton , 05/01/2016 GL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful By far the most reliable, least expensive car to operate I have ever owned. Bought for $3200 7 yrs ago. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse