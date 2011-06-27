Estimated values
2013 GMC Savana LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,218
|$13,156
|$15,724
|Clean
|$9,871
|$12,707
|$15,137
|Average
|$9,177
|$11,809
|$13,962
|Rough
|$8,484
|$10,911
|$12,787
Estimated values
2013 GMC Savana LS 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,469
|$17,387
|$19,983
|Clean
|$13,978
|$16,793
|$19,237
|Average
|$12,995
|$15,606
|$17,744
|Rough
|$12,013
|$14,420
|$16,250
Estimated values
2013 GMC Savana LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,064
|$18,051
|$20,713
|Clean
|$14,552
|$17,435
|$19,939
|Average
|$13,529
|$16,203
|$18,391
|Rough
|$12,506
|$14,970
|$16,843
Estimated values
2013 GMC Savana LS 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,003
|$11,591
|$13,855
|Clean
|$8,697
|$11,195
|$13,337
|Average
|$8,086
|$10,404
|$12,302
|Rough
|$7,474
|$9,613
|$11,266
Estimated values
2013 GMC Savana LS 1500 3dr Van (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,505
|$11,770
|$13,769
|Clean
|$9,182
|$11,368
|$13,254
|Average
|$8,537
|$10,565
|$12,225
|Rough
|$7,892
|$9,761
|$11,197
Estimated values
2013 GMC Savana LS 1500 3dr Van AWD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,663
|$13,083
|$15,224
|Clean
|$10,301
|$12,637
|$14,656
|Average
|$9,577
|$11,744
|$13,518
|Rough
|$8,853
|$10,850
|$12,380
Estimated values
2013 GMC Savana LS 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,842
|$12,671
|$15,145
|Clean
|$9,508
|$12,239
|$14,579
|Average
|$8,839
|$11,374
|$13,448
|Rough
|$8,171
|$10,509
|$12,316