Estimated values
2017 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,454
|$19,104
|$21,954
|Clean
|$16,071
|$18,660
|$21,417
|Average
|$15,305
|$17,773
|$20,342
|Rough
|$14,539
|$16,886
|$19,268
Estimated values
2017 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,496
|$20,253
|$23,222
|Clean
|$17,088
|$19,783
|$22,653
|Average
|$16,274
|$18,842
|$21,516
|Rough
|$15,459
|$17,902
|$20,380
Estimated values
2017 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,165
|$20,853
|$23,752
|Clean
|$17,742
|$20,369
|$23,171
|Average
|$16,896
|$19,401
|$22,008
|Rough
|$16,050
|$18,432
|$20,846
Estimated values
2017 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,421
|$17,851
|$20,466
|Clean
|$15,062
|$17,436
|$19,965
|Average
|$14,344
|$16,607
|$18,964
|Rough
|$13,625
|$15,778
|$17,962