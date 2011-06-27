Estimated values
2012 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,092
|$10,764
|$12,939
|Clean
|$7,788
|$10,357
|$12,402
|Average
|$7,180
|$9,543
|$11,327
|Rough
|$6,571
|$8,729
|$10,252
Estimated values
2012 GMC Savana Cargo 1500 3dr Van AWD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,428
|$10,557
|$13,078
|Clean
|$7,149
|$10,158
|$12,535
|Average
|$6,590
|$9,359
|$11,448
|Rough
|$6,032
|$8,561
|$10,362
Estimated values
2012 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,729
|$14,271
|$17,153
|Clean
|$10,326
|$13,732
|$16,441
|Average
|$9,519
|$12,652
|$15,016
|Rough
|$8,712
|$11,572
|$13,591
Estimated values
2012 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,313
|$9,727
|$11,692
|Clean
|$7,038
|$9,359
|$11,207
|Average
|$6,488
|$8,623
|$10,236
|Rough
|$5,938
|$7,888
|$9,264
Estimated values
2012 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,181
|$14,873
|$17,877
|Clean
|$10,761
|$14,310
|$17,134
|Average
|$9,920
|$13,185
|$15,650
|Rough
|$9,080
|$12,060
|$14,165
Estimated values
2012 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,536
|$15,345
|$18,443
|Clean
|$11,102
|$14,764
|$17,677
|Average
|$10,235
|$13,604
|$16,145
|Rough
|$9,367
|$12,443
|$14,613
Estimated values
2012 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,563
|$10,357
|$12,619
|Clean
|$7,279
|$9,965
|$12,095
|Average
|$6,710
|$9,182
|$11,047
|Rough
|$6,141
|$8,398
|$9,999
Estimated values
2012 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,066
|$10,939
|$13,269
|Clean
|$7,763
|$10,525
|$12,718
|Average
|$7,157
|$9,697
|$11,616
|Rough
|$6,550
|$8,870
|$10,514
Estimated values
2012 GMC Savana Cargo 1500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,302
|$8,996
|$11,165
|Clean
|$6,066
|$8,655
|$10,701
|Average
|$5,592
|$7,975
|$9,774
|Rough
|$5,118
|$7,294
|$8,846
Estimated values
2012 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,043
|$15,756
|$18,786
|Clean
|$11,590
|$15,160
|$18,006
|Average
|$10,684
|$13,968
|$16,446
|Rough
|$9,779
|$12,776
|$14,885