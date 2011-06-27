Estimated values
2010 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,943
|$7,052
|$8,533
|Clean
|$4,742
|$6,762
|$8,143
|Average
|$4,340
|$6,183
|$7,362
|Rough
|$3,938
|$5,604
|$6,582
Estimated values
2010 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,639
|$8,045
|$9,734
|Clean
|$5,410
|$7,714
|$9,289
|Average
|$4,951
|$7,053
|$8,398
|Rough
|$4,492
|$6,392
|$7,508
Estimated values
2010 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,860
|$11,214
|$13,568
|Clean
|$7,540
|$10,753
|$12,947
|Average
|$6,901
|$9,832
|$11,706
|Rough
|$6,261
|$8,911
|$10,465
Estimated values
2010 GMC Savana Cargo 1500 3dr Van AWD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,613
|$8,093
|$9,831
|Clean
|$5,385
|$7,760
|$9,381
|Average
|$4,928
|$7,096
|$8,482
|Rough
|$4,471
|$6,431
|$7,583
Estimated values
2010 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,771
|$12,385
|$14,928
|Clean
|$8,414
|$11,876
|$14,245
|Average
|$7,701
|$10,859
|$12,880
|Rough
|$6,987
|$9,841
|$11,514
Estimated values
2010 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,987
|$8,346
|$10,009
|Clean
|$5,743
|$8,003
|$9,551
|Average
|$5,256
|$7,317
|$8,635
|Rough
|$4,769
|$6,632
|$7,720
Estimated values
2010 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,208
|$11,712
|$14,171
|Clean
|$7,875
|$11,231
|$13,522
|Average
|$7,207
|$10,269
|$12,226
|Rough
|$6,539
|$9,307
|$10,930
Estimated values
2010 GMC Savana Cargo 1500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,669
|$6,737
|$8,187
|Clean
|$4,479
|$6,460
|$7,812
|Average
|$4,099
|$5,907
|$7,063
|Rough
|$3,719
|$5,353
|$6,314
Estimated values
2010 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,483
|$12,102
|$14,643
|Clean
|$8,138
|$11,605
|$13,973
|Average
|$7,448
|$10,611
|$12,634
|Rough
|$6,758
|$9,617
|$11,294
Estimated values
2010 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,560
|$7,711
|$9,230
|Clean
|$5,334
|$7,395
|$8,808
|Average
|$4,882
|$6,761
|$7,964
|Rough
|$4,430
|$6,128
|$7,119