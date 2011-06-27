  1. Home
Estimated values
2017 GMC Acadia SLT-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,265$26,111$29,082
Clean$22,675$25,440$28,324
Average$21,494$24,098$26,807
Rough$20,314$22,755$25,290
Estimated values
Estimated values
2017 GMC Acadia SLE-2 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,912$21,316$23,826
Clean$18,433$20,768$23,205
Average$17,473$19,672$21,962
Rough$16,514$18,576$20,719
Estimated values
Estimated values
2017 GMC Acadia SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,091$26,777$29,582
Clean$23,480$26,089$28,811
Average$22,258$24,712$27,268
Rough$21,036$23,336$25,725
Estimated values
Estimated values
2017 GMC Acadia SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,841$25,401$28,076
Clean$22,261$24,748$27,343
Average$21,103$23,442$25,879
Rough$19,944$22,136$24,415
Estimated values
Estimated values
2017 GMC Acadia Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,470$28,176$31,000
Clean$24,824$27,452$30,192
Average$23,532$26,003$28,575
Rough$22,240$24,555$26,958
Estimated values
Estimated values
2017 GMC Acadia SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,966$21,469$24,080
Clean$18,485$20,917$23,452
Average$17,523$19,813$22,196
Rough$16,561$18,709$20,941
Estimated values
Estimated values
2017 GMC Acadia SLT-1 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,196$23,786$26,490
Clean$20,658$23,175$25,799
Average$19,583$21,952$24,418
Rough$18,507$20,729$23,036
Estimated values
Estimated values
2017 GMC Acadia SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,100$22,515$25,037
Clean$19,590$21,936$24,384
Average$18,570$20,779$23,078
Rough$17,551$19,621$21,772
Estimated values
Estimated values
2017 GMC Acadia SLE-1 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,817$20,161$22,608
Clean$17,365$19,643$22,019
Average$16,461$18,607$20,839
Rough$15,558$17,570$19,660
Estimated values
Estimated values
2017 GMC Acadia Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,518$29,243$32,088
Clean$25,845$28,491$31,251
Average$24,500$26,987$29,577
Rough$23,155$25,484$27,904
Estimated values
Estimated values
2017 GMC Acadia SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,112$18,406$20,802
Clean$15,703$17,933$20,260
Average$14,885$16,986$19,175
Rough$14,068$16,040$18,090
FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 GMC Acadia on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 GMC Acadia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,703 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,933 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Acadia is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 GMC Acadia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,703 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,933 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 GMC Acadia, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 GMC Acadia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,703 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,933 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 GMC Acadia. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 GMC Acadia and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 GMC Acadia ranges from $14,068 to $20,802, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 GMC Acadia is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.