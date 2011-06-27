Estimated values
2017 GMC Acadia SLT-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,265
|$26,111
|$29,082
|Clean
|$22,675
|$25,440
|$28,324
|Average
|$21,494
|$24,098
|$26,807
|Rough
|$20,314
|$22,755
|$25,290
Estimated values
2017 GMC Acadia SLE-2 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,912
|$21,316
|$23,826
|Clean
|$18,433
|$20,768
|$23,205
|Average
|$17,473
|$19,672
|$21,962
|Rough
|$16,514
|$18,576
|$20,719
Estimated values
2017 GMC Acadia SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,091
|$26,777
|$29,582
|Clean
|$23,480
|$26,089
|$28,811
|Average
|$22,258
|$24,712
|$27,268
|Rough
|$21,036
|$23,336
|$25,725
Estimated values
2017 GMC Acadia SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,841
|$25,401
|$28,076
|Clean
|$22,261
|$24,748
|$27,343
|Average
|$21,103
|$23,442
|$25,879
|Rough
|$19,944
|$22,136
|$24,415
Estimated values
2017 GMC Acadia Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,470
|$28,176
|$31,000
|Clean
|$24,824
|$27,452
|$30,192
|Average
|$23,532
|$26,003
|$28,575
|Rough
|$22,240
|$24,555
|$26,958
Estimated values
2017 GMC Acadia SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,966
|$21,469
|$24,080
|Clean
|$18,485
|$20,917
|$23,452
|Average
|$17,523
|$19,813
|$22,196
|Rough
|$16,561
|$18,709
|$20,941
Estimated values
2017 GMC Acadia SLT-1 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,196
|$23,786
|$26,490
|Clean
|$20,658
|$23,175
|$25,799
|Average
|$19,583
|$21,952
|$24,418
|Rough
|$18,507
|$20,729
|$23,036
Estimated values
2017 GMC Acadia SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,100
|$22,515
|$25,037
|Clean
|$19,590
|$21,936
|$24,384
|Average
|$18,570
|$20,779
|$23,078
|Rough
|$17,551
|$19,621
|$21,772
Estimated values
2017 GMC Acadia SLE-1 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,817
|$20,161
|$22,608
|Clean
|$17,365
|$19,643
|$22,019
|Average
|$16,461
|$18,607
|$20,839
|Rough
|$15,558
|$17,570
|$19,660
Estimated values
2017 GMC Acadia Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,518
|$29,243
|$32,088
|Clean
|$25,845
|$28,491
|$31,251
|Average
|$24,500
|$26,987
|$29,577
|Rough
|$23,155
|$25,484
|$27,904
Estimated values
2017 GMC Acadia SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,112
|$18,406
|$20,802
|Clean
|$15,703
|$17,933
|$20,260
|Average
|$14,885
|$16,986
|$19,175
|Rough
|$14,068
|$16,040
|$18,090