Estimated values
2010 GMC Acadia SLT-1 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,183
|$6,735
|$7,759
|Clean
|$4,900
|$6,358
|$7,312
|Average
|$4,335
|$5,604
|$6,416
|Rough
|$3,769
|$4,849
|$5,520
Estimated values
2010 GMC Acadia SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,722
|$7,362
|$8,443
|Clean
|$5,410
|$6,949
|$7,956
|Average
|$4,786
|$6,125
|$6,981
|Rough
|$4,161
|$5,300
|$6,006
Estimated values
2010 GMC Acadia SLE 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,561
|$5,968
|$6,895
|Clean
|$4,312
|$5,634
|$6,497
|Average
|$3,815
|$4,965
|$5,701
|Rough
|$3,317
|$4,297
|$4,905
Estimated values
2010 GMC Acadia SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,440
|$7,002
|$8,033
|Clean
|$5,143
|$6,610
|$7,569
|Average
|$4,550
|$5,826
|$6,642
|Rough
|$3,956
|$5,041
|$5,714
Estimated values
2010 GMC Acadia SLT-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,514
|$7,184
|$8,286
|Clean
|$5,213
|$6,782
|$7,808
|Average
|$4,612
|$5,977
|$6,851
|Rough
|$4,010
|$5,172
|$5,895
Estimated values
2010 GMC Acadia SLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,854
|$6,300
|$7,253
|Clean
|$4,589
|$5,947
|$6,835
|Average
|$4,060
|$5,241
|$5,997
|Rough
|$3,530
|$4,536
|$5,160
Estimated values
2010 GMC Acadia SL 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,245
|$5,603
|$6,499
|Clean
|$4,013
|$5,290
|$6,124
|Average
|$3,550
|$4,662
|$5,374
|Rough
|$3,087
|$4,034
|$4,624
Estimated values
2010 GMC Acadia SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,572
|$6,014
|$6,964
|Clean
|$4,323
|$5,677
|$6,562
|Average
|$3,824
|$5,003
|$5,758
|Rough
|$3,325
|$4,330
|$4,954