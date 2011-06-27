  1. Home
2010 GMC Acadia SLT-1 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,183$6,735$7,759
Clean$4,900$6,358$7,312
Average$4,335$5,604$6,416
Rough$3,769$4,849$5,520
2010 GMC Acadia SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,722$7,362$8,443
Clean$5,410$6,949$7,956
Average$4,786$6,125$6,981
Rough$4,161$5,300$6,006
2010 GMC Acadia SLE 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,561$5,968$6,895
Clean$4,312$5,634$6,497
Average$3,815$4,965$5,701
Rough$3,317$4,297$4,905
2010 GMC Acadia SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,440$7,002$8,033
Clean$5,143$6,610$7,569
Average$4,550$5,826$6,642
Rough$3,956$5,041$5,714
2010 GMC Acadia SLT-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,514$7,184$8,286
Clean$5,213$6,782$7,808
Average$4,612$5,977$6,851
Rough$4,010$5,172$5,895
2010 GMC Acadia SLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,854$6,300$7,253
Clean$4,589$5,947$6,835
Average$4,060$5,241$5,997
Rough$3,530$4,536$5,160
2010 GMC Acadia SL 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,245$5,603$6,499
Clean$4,013$5,290$6,124
Average$3,550$4,662$5,374
Rough$3,087$4,034$4,624
2010 GMC Acadia SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,572$6,014$6,964
Clean$4,323$5,677$6,562
Average$3,824$5,003$5,758
Rough$3,325$4,330$4,954
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 GMC Acadia on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 GMC Acadia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,013 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,290 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Acadia is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 GMC Acadia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,013 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,290 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 GMC Acadia, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 GMC Acadia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,013 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,290 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 GMC Acadia. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 GMC Acadia and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 GMC Acadia ranges from $3,087 to $6,499, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 GMC Acadia is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.