Genesis Is Going Racing With This GMR-001 Hypercar

Genesis' efforts to break into racing have taken another step forward with the debut of the full-size GMR-001 hypercar prototype at the 2025 New York Auto Show this week. We first saw a mock-up of the GMR-001 in miniature at the end of 2024, but this is the first time we're seeing the car all grown-up, and with its striking orange livery, it will be hard to miss when it starts to take turns around some of the world's most famous tracks, like Daytona and Le Mans.

While full specifications remain under wraps, we know that a hybrid powertrain will be wrapped in a vehicle that carries forward several distinct Genesis design cues like the two-line lighting that stretches nearly the full width of the rear, as well as bright orange Magma paint. If you look closely, the Korean Hangeul lettering for the word "magma" has also been incorporated into the car's livery as well as the drivers' racing suits.

The car was developed in conjunction with Oreca Motorsport, and Genesis' goal is to have the car begin competing in the World Endurance Championship starting in 2025, and the IMSA SportsCar Championship as well in 2026.

While there haven't been any hints on any of the designs/learnings from this car making it into Genesis' road cars, we don't mind too much because looking at the race car is still cool. And if you want to get a closer look at both the GMR-001 and the racing suits, both will be on display at the 2025 New York International Auto Show.