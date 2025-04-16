Genesis Is Going Racing With This GMR-001 Hypercar

  • This prototype will serve as the basis for Genesis' entry into the 2026 World Endurance Championship and 2027 IMSA Sports Car Championship.
  • A full-size GMR-001 prototype will be on display at the 2025 New York Auto Show.
  • The design of both the car and the race suits have hints of Genesis' Korean roots.

Genesis' efforts to break into racing have taken another step forward with the debut of the full-size GMR-001 hypercar prototype at the 2025 New York Auto Show this week. We first saw a mock-up of the GMR-001 in miniature at the end of 2024, but this is the first time we're seeing the car all grown-up, and with its striking orange livery, it will be hard to miss when it starts to take turns around some of the world's most famous tracks, like Daytona and Le Mans.

While full specifications remain under wraps, we know that a hybrid powertrain will be wrapped in a vehicle that carries forward several distinct Genesis design cues like the two-line lighting that stretches nearly the full width of the rear, as well as bright orange Magma paint. If you look closely, the Korean Hangeul lettering for the word "magma" has also been incorporated into the car's livery as well as the drivers' racing suits.

The car was developed in conjunction with Oreca Motorsport, and Genesis' goal is to have the car begin competing in the World Endurance Championship starting in 2025, and the IMSA SportsCar Championship as well in 2026.

While there haven't been any hints on any of the designs/learnings from this car making it into Genesis' road cars, we don't mind too much because looking at the race car is still cool. And if you want to get a closer look at both the GMR-001 and the racing suits, both will be on display at the 2025 New York International Auto Show.

Genesis GMR-001 pair
Brian Wongby

Brian Wong has worked in the automotive industry since 2010, writing over 1,000 car-related articles and testing and reviewing hundreds of vehicles over the course of career. Brian is a senior reviews editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to Cars.com, Motor Authority and Green Car Reports. Brian has also been featured on MotorWeek as an expert for several car comparisons. He loves convertibles (the smaller the better) and hates paying for parking, so Los Angeles is both the right and wrong city for him.

Steven Ewingedited by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

