Get inside the GV70 and you'll notice its biggest change: a 27-inch OLED display. This screen immediately elevates the cabin by encompassing the gauges, maps and infotainment into one fluid display. Enhanced voice recognition controls now include operational commands to lock the doors or change the air-conditioning temperature, in addition to the usual commands for navigation, phone calls and texting.

But let’s talk about the many color-filled interior options that are available. The GV70 offers a bold lipstick-red interior, an airy, modern beige color theme, or an exciting Ultramarine Blue cabin with orange contrast stitching. (This colorway even includes orange seatbelts.) With most of the vehicles in this segment defaulting to unexciting gray or black, these interiors surprise and delight.

What's the GV70 like to drive?

The GV70’s best attribute is its smooth and confident nature. Driving the GV70 is neither numb nor dull; its quiet refinement and confident roadholding empower the driver and feel satisfying. If you equate ultra-high performance with luxury, you'll need to stick with Genesis' German competitors; there's no AMG or M equivalent of this SUV. But the GV70 is certainly no slouch, with its available twin-turbo V6 pumping out 375 horsepower. Even the base 300-hp turbocharged inline-four engine is more than adequate, getting the GV70 up and moving with authority. All-wheel drive is standard across the board.