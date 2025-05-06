- The Genesis GV70 gets subtle changes to its exterior design and lighting.
- Bold interior color palettes impress, as does an elegant 27-inch OLED display.
- Additional over-the-air update capabilities are coming soon.
2026 Genesis GV70 First Drive: Making a Great SUV Even Better
Have you seen the Genesis GV70 lately? It’s tough to miss. The sleek and dramatically designed compact SUV demands attention. Is the GV70 new? No, it's been out for a few years now and is currently Edmunds' top-ranked small luxury SUV. Now, Genesis has made a few small tweaks to improve its compact crossover — though, frankly, there wasn't a whole lot to fix.
What's new with the GV70?
From the outside, you might not notice the difference until you get the original GV70 parked next to the new one. But this SUV didn’t really need a design makeover anyway. Its long, raked hood and sleek rear quarter still show off dramatic proportions. But it’s subtle updates that modernize the SUV for 2026, like a redesigned grille, a larger skid plate and trapezoidal exhaust tips. Two new blues grace the exterior paint color option list, and two sets of redesigned 19-inch and 21-inch wheels have been introduced.
Get inside the GV70 and you'll notice its biggest change: a 27-inch OLED display. This screen immediately elevates the cabin by encompassing the gauges, maps and infotainment into one fluid display. Enhanced voice recognition controls now include operational commands to lock the doors or change the air-conditioning temperature, in addition to the usual commands for navigation, phone calls and texting.
But let’s talk about the many color-filled interior options that are available. The GV70 offers a bold lipstick-red interior, an airy, modern beige color theme, or an exciting Ultramarine Blue cabin with orange contrast stitching. (This colorway even includes orange seatbelts.) With most of the vehicles in this segment defaulting to unexciting gray or black, these interiors surprise and delight.
What's the GV70 like to drive?
The GV70’s best attribute is its smooth and confident nature. Driving the GV70 is neither numb nor dull; its quiet refinement and confident roadholding empower the driver and feel satisfying. If you equate ultra-high performance with luxury, you'll need to stick with Genesis' German competitors; there's no AMG or M equivalent of this SUV. But the GV70 is certainly no slouch, with its available twin-turbo V6 pumping out 375 horsepower. Even the base 300-hp turbocharged inline-four engine is more than adequate, getting the GV70 up and moving with authority. All-wheel drive is standard across the board.
Considering drivers of the GV70 are more likely to be on the carpool circuit than track duty, this SUV makes you enjoy the daily grind. If you do choose to take it off the beaten path, a new Terrain mode is also available, but we don't anticipate many people getting their GV70s properly dirty.
Priced to compete and worth your attention
The base 2.5T model starts at $49,435 (including $1,450 destination), but if you want the Bang & Olufsen sound system and real leather seats, the 2.5T Select starts at $52,335. The top-line four-cylinder 2.5T Sport Prestige — plus the Sport Appearance package, Genesis’ Digital Key and aluminum trim inside — will set you back $60,245. For those who want a few more cylinders, the V6-powered GV70 costs $64,865 for the 3.5T Sport Advanced, and the Sport Prestige tops out at $71,545.
If you are considering popular luxury SUVs like the Audi Q5, BMW X3 or Lexus NX, be sure to add the GV70 to the top of your list. With exciting design, convenient technology and two powertrain options (not including the updated Electrified GV70, which is coming soon), the GV70 checks all the right boxes.