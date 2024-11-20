Skip to main content

2026 Genesis GV70 First Look: A Minor Revision to a Great SUV

A new screen is the biggest addition to the 2026 Genesis GV70

  • The Genesis GV70 is one of our favorite luxury SUVs.
  • And it's getting its first, albeit minor, refresh.
  • A fancy new screen and enhanced voice controls are the big draw.

I have good news for fans of the Genesis GV70: The 2026 model has not changed much. The luxury SUV gets a refreshed exterior and interior, though you'll be forgiven for not noticing much difference in the GV70's outward appearance. Trust us, there's a (slight) difference. 

The interior renovation is slightly more significant. The GV70 receives the 27-inch curved screen that Genesis previously rolled out to the GV80. That welcome change is accompanied by updated and upscale materials, making the GV70 feel a bit more luxe. 

Genesis also says its voice recognition software has been enhanced, allowing you to use nothing but your vocal cords to control the air conditioning and windows. We've previously commended the GV70's voice control features, so this is a welcome addition. 

Otherwise, not much has changed. There are two engine options available: a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine good for 300 horsepower and a 3.5-liter V6 good for 375 hp. Genesis has not released information on pricing, but we don't expect a massive change.

This refresh is enough to allow the GV70 to keep up the pace with pricier rivals like the Mercedes-Benz GLC or BMW X3. If performance is your priority, the German competitors are worth a closer look.

The GV70 is currently our top-rated luxury SUV, thanks to its comfort, practicality and impressive driving dynamics. This is a light refresh by any definition, but that doesn't compromise how compelling a pick the GV70 is. 

