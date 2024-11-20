2026 Genesis GV70 First Look: A Minor Revision to a Great SUV

I have good news for fans of the Genesis GV70: The 2026 model has not changed much. The luxury SUV gets a refreshed exterior and interior, though you'll be forgiven for not noticing much difference in the GV70's outward appearance. Trust us, there's a (slight) difference.

The interior renovation is slightly more significant. The GV70 receives the 27-inch curved screen that Genesis previously rolled out to the GV80. That welcome change is accompanied by updated and upscale materials, making the GV70 feel a bit more luxe.