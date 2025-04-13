Genesis GV60 Cargo Test: How Big Is the Trunk?

Like the Ioniq 5 and EV6, the GV60 has extra space under the cargo floor. They're not all the same, though. The EV6 is a typical wide-open floor that easily expands its capacity. The Ioniq 5 has this big north-south hump in the middle that renders the extra space nearly useless. This is what the GV60 has going for it. There are the little cubbies and a subwoofer that make the space a hodgepodge, but there's enough extra space here that I'll be testing with and without the floor in place.

You'll also note there is a cartridge-style rollout cargo cover. Unlike the EV6, you can't store it under the floor (nor did I find there was enough space to store it with all my bags), so I'll be testing with and without that, too. There's also a reclining back seat, so that'll come into play as well.

Here's some nice boilerplate information about the bags I use and their dimensions. There are two bags you'd definitely have to check at the airport: Big Gray (26 inches long x 16.5 inches wide x 12 inches deep) and Big Blue (26 x 16.5 x 10). There are three roll-aboards that usually fit as carry-on: Medium Tall (24 x 14 x 9), Medium Wide (23 x 15 x 9) and the smaller Green Bag (21 x 14 x 9.5). Finally, there's everyone's favorite Fancy Bag (21 x 12 x 11), a medium-size duffle.