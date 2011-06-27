Estimated values
2013 Ford Shelby GT500 2dr Convertible (5.8L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,606
|$39,077
|$43,196
|Clean
|$32,959
|$37,243
|$41,055
|Average
|$29,664
|$33,575
|$36,775
|Rough
|$26,370
|$29,907
|$32,494
Estimated values
2013 Ford Shelby GT500 2dr Coupe (5.8L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,154
|$36,309
|$40,136
|Clean
|$30,623
|$34,605
|$38,148
|Average
|$27,563
|$31,197
|$34,170
|Rough
|$24,502
|$27,788
|$30,193