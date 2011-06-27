Used 2013 Ford Shelby GT500 Consumer Reviews
Finally Ford SVT outdoes the '03-'04 Cobra!!
I have owned 4 SVT Cobra's, this 2013 Shelby GT500 makes the 5th. And it surely makes the 8 long years I waited for Ford SVT to work their magic well worth it. Don't get me wrong, I've owned two '04 Cobra's while waiting. And have had a blast while waiting, still owning a '04 Mystichrome. I just can't seem to let the old girl go. Now to the 2013 GT500, where to start? The 2 settings of suspension you get with the Performance Package? The settings of steering input? "Sport" setting for me, I could go on all night. In short, SVT did it right on!!
Ralph
Love My New Ride 2013 gt 500
Love it!!!
660 crank hp under warranty!!! Can't say enough. This car was hands down the best bang for my buck @ 56,000$$$ it clearly had the best power to dollar ratio I purchased mine "used"2000 miles. After driving a cts v coupe i made my decision the shelby!!grabbed a extended warranty through Ford and haven't looked back except in the rear view to clearly see whatever ever poor sob is trying to keep up..
Sweet Ride !
Love my car.Could not be more happy20
