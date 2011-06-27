Used 2013 Ford Shelby GT500 Consumer Reviews

2hottscott , 06/16/2012

I have owned 4 SVT Cobra's, this 2013 Shelby GT500 makes the 5th. And it surely makes the 8 long years I waited for Ford SVT to work their magic well worth it. Don't get me wrong, I've owned two '04 Cobra's while waiting. And have had a blast while waiting, still owning a '04 Mystichrome. I just can't seem to let the old girl go. Now to the 2013 GT500, where to start? The 2 settings of suspension you get with the Performance Package? The settings of steering input? "Sport" setting for me, I could go on all night. In short, SVT did it right on!!