Estimated values
2016 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,011
|$13,765
|$15,671
|Clean
|$11,587
|$13,291
|$15,096
|Average
|$10,740
|$12,343
|$13,947
|Rough
|$9,893
|$11,396
|$12,797
Estimated values
2016 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,019
|$14,919
|$16,982
|Clean
|$12,560
|$14,405
|$16,360
|Average
|$11,642
|$13,378
|$15,114
|Rough
|$10,723
|$12,351
|$13,869