Used 2016 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Fusion Energi
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,900
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG38
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,900
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,900
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG38
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,900
Torque129 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower188 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,900
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$33,900
Driver Assist Packageyes
Equipment Group 700Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,900
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
210 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,900
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,900
digital keypad power door locksyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,900
Premium Floor Matsyes
Trunk Cargo Netyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Intelligent Access w/Push Button Start and Remote Startyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Voice-Activated Navigation Systemyes
Charge Cord Bagyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,900
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,900
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room44.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,900
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.4 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,900
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Charge Port Graphicsyes
Paint Protection Film by 3Myes
Power Moonroof w/Universal Garage Door Openeryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,900
Length191.8 in.
Curb weight3913 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.2 cu.ft.
Height58.0 in.
EPA interior volume111.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width72.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,900
Exterior Colors
  • Guard Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Bronze Fire Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Tectonic Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Deep Impact Blue Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, leather
  • Dune, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,900
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
P225/50R V tiresyes
Null tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,900
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
