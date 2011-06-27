Vehicle overview

It's a rare car indeed that appeals to convenience-minded families and urban hipsters alike. But the 2011 Ford Flex does just that. Even though its boxy profile looks as though it was designed on an Etch-a-Sketch, this crossover wagon/SUV continues to impress us and shoppers with its artful blend of space, comfort, safety, utility and style.

As it enters the third year of production, the Flex sees only minor changes for 2011. Last year it received a turbocharged engine option, a telescoping steering wheel and a handful of other feature enhancements. The 2011 Ford Flex gets a new Titanium trim level, but it really amounts to little more than cosmetic changes added on top of the Limited model. Outside of the new trim level, an optional power-folding third-row seat feature debuts on Limited trim models, and HD radio is now included with the navigation system.

These 2011 enhancements are minor, but it's important to keep in mind that even if the Flex remained unchanged from last year, it would still rank as one of our favorite vehicles. Its comfortable seating in all three rows and smooth ride make it great for everyday commuting and long-distance road trips, while the Flex's optional turbocharged V6 makes it one of the quickest crossovers you'll find.

With as much praise as we heap on the Flex, it might still be worth your time to consider other vehicles. The 2011 Mazda CX-9 delivers a sportier drive, while the 2011 Honda Odyssey and 2011 Toyota Sienna minivans offer a more voluminous and versatile interior space. The 2011 Chevrolet Traverse and its Buick and GMC clones are also worth a look. But all things considered, the 2011 Ford Flex rises to the top of our list thanks to its well-rounded abilities, unique character and broad appeal.