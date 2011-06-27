Overall rating

The Ford Flex has been in production for quite a while now. It debuted for the 2009 model year and hasn't received a full redesign since. That's well past most vehicles' expiration date, as automakers typically do redesigns every four or five years. But maybe Ford is just following the old adage of "If it ain't broke, don't fix it."

We've certainly held the Ford Flex in high regard all these years. Even now in 2017, the Flex is still one of the more distinctive vehicles on the road. Its squared-off appearance and spacious third row draw comparisons to a minivan, but conventional rear doors and minimal cargo space behind the third row reveal that the Flex is actually more like a crossover SUV or big wagon. The Flex's bold styling isn't its only unusual characteristic. The Flex's base V6 makes power typical for a three-row crossover, but a 365-horsepower turbocharged V6 is also available, ensuring that passing maneuvers on a freeway with a cabin full of passengers will be no problem at all.

Still, there could be some reasons that the Flex isn't quite right for you. Its seating flexibility isn't that great, and the Flex's older design means it lacks some of the latest advanced driver safety aids. Lackluster fuel economy could be another drawback. In contrast, the Honda Pilot received a full redesign last year, and its third-row seating is roomier. The Toyota Highlander is another good choice, particularly if you want a fuel-efficient hybrid model. Ford's own Explorer plus the sporty Mazda CX-9 and powerful Dodge Durango are worth looking at, too. Overall, though, the Flex, aging as it may be, has enough good qualities to earn a spot in your garage.

Standard safety features for all 2017 Ford Flex models include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, emergency telematics via a paired cellphone, and Ford's MyKey system that monitors the vehicle and allows owners to set certain limitations and alerts for valets and teen drivers.

Optional inflatable second-row seat belts are available for all Flex trims. A blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert is available on the SEL and standard on the Limited. Paired with the Limited's optional adaptive cruise control is a forward collision warning system that pre-charges the brakes for maximum responsiveness but does not brake automatically like some rival systems.

In crash testing conducted by the Institute for Highway Safety, the Flex earned the top score of Good in the moderate-overlap front-impact, side-impact, roof strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests. It received the second-best score of Acceptable in the small-overlap front-impact test.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Flex Limited with 20-inch wheels came to a stop from 60 mph in 120 feet, which is bit shorter than average for the class.